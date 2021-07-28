Registration open for eleven table tennis tournament August





Registration is now open for the Eleven Table Tennis August Ranking Tournament, the latest in a series of official monthly tournaments offering a prize pool of $500. The tournament kicks off on August 1 and offers 11 serious table tennis players the chance to compete for a $500 prize pool, with matches taking place throughout the month. Registrations are available at www.elevenvr.net/register — Interested parties must register before August 1st to ensure they are entered into the draw. The Google Docs signup form asks you to provide an email, your Facebook username (if you have one), your Discord username, and your elf player ID, which you can find by clicking search your username on the Eleven VR site. You must also confirm that your Eleven VR ELO is at least 2000 as this is the minimum requirement to participate in the monthly tournaments. Your ELO is a way of expressing your position in the game compared to other players – it starts at 1500 and goes up or down depending on whether you win or lose. Your ELO is only unique to ranked matches, so your normal unranked games have no impact. The ELO points you gain or lose when playing ranked matches are also weighted depending on how much better or worse your opponent is compared to you – beating someone higher than you can get you more ELO than usual and vice versa. You can read more about Eleven’s ELO system here. This isn’t the first monthly tournament set up by the Eleven VR developers – in fact, the The July tournament is almost over and highlights are posted regularly on the Eleven Twitter account. Some matches are also broadcast on Eleven’s Twitch channel. The Eleven Table Tennis August Ranking tournament starts on August 1 and lasts all month. You can register here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uploadvr.com/eleven-table-tennis-august-tournament/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos