



GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Thirteen ACC football specialists were named to the national watch lists on Wednesday, with seven bettors selected on the Ray Guy Award Watch List and six placekickers selected for the Lou Groza Award Watch List. The ACC’s total of seven Ray Guy Award Watch List honorees is the most of any conference. Watchlist for the 2021 Ray Guy Award Preseason Ben Kiernan, North Carolina

Ivan Mora, Wake Forest

Kirk Christodoulou, Pitto

Lou Hedley, Miami

Porter Wilson, Duke

Trenton Gill, NC State

Will Spiers, Clemson Lou Groza Award Watch List Christopher Dunn, NC State

Charlie Ham, Duke

BT Potter, Clemson

Nick Sciba, Wake Forest

Andre Szmyt, Syracuse

James Turner, Louisville The Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award will announce the 20 semifinalists on Thursday, November 4. From this list, a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists and current NFL kickers select the top three finalists for the award, announced Tuesday, November 23. That same group will then select the national winner, who will be announced on Thursday, December 9 during the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN. The award is named after National Football League Hall of Fame kicker Lou The Toe Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Groza won four NFL championships with Cleveland and was named NFL Player of the Year in 1954. Although he was also an All-Pro offensive lineman, Groza ushered in the idea that there should be a place on an NFL roster for a kicker. The full list of candidates for the Ray Guy Award will be announced on November 2. In mid-November, the Ray Guy Award Committee will meet to select the 10 semi-finalists, who will be announced on November 10. A National Football Bowl Subdivision Sports Information Directors, media representatives and past Ray Guy Award winners will then vote for the top three finalists to be announced on November 23. After the finalists have been named, the voting body will vote again to select the best punter in the country. The winner will be announced live at the Home Depot College Football Awards on December 9. The Augusta Sports Council created the Ray Guy Award in 2000 to honor Thomson, a Georgia native and inductee of the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame, Ray Guy. Among the statistics used to identify the winner are the net punting average, the number of times a punter has been knocked down or kicked out of bounds within the opponent’s 20-yard line, the total number of points hit, the average yardage returned and the percentage of kicks not returned with particular emphasis on the net punt average. The winner must demonstrate team leadership and self-discipline and positively influence the success of the team.

