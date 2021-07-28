Eagles Announces Men’s Hockey 100th Season Schedule





CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. Boston College has released its schedule for its 100th season of men’s hockey in the Heights. The Eagles will face rival Boston University at least three times this season and will compete in both the Ice Breaker Tournament and the Ledyard Classic. BC kicks off the 2021-22 campaign with the ECAC’s annual Ice Breaker against Quinnipiac on Friday, October 8 at the DCU Center. The Eagles face host Holy Cross the following day (October 9) in Worcester, while Quinnipiac plays Northeastern. The Hockey East series starts on Friday, October 15 with a home game against NU, followed by the very first game of the program with Bentley in Waltham on October 16. NCHC schools Colorado College (October 22) and Denver (October October 22). 23) visit Kelley Rink the following weekend in non-conference play. Boston College will return to Hockey East play the following month for a road test against Notre Dame in South Bend on the day after Thanksgiving (November 26). After hosting Ivy League schools Harvard (November 30) and Brown (December 7), BC and BU will meet at the Battle of Comm Ave at Agganis Arena on Friday, December 10 to conclude the first half. The Eagles travel to Hanover, New Hampshire for New Year’s Eve for Dartmouth’s annual Ledyard Classic at the Thompson Arena. BC will face Mercyhurst to open the tournament on December 30, before meeting UNH or Dartmouth on New Year’s Eve. The Beanpot returns to TD Garden on the first two Mondays of February, with the Eagles battling in the first round on February 7 in Northeastern, while the BU of Harvard awaits on February 14. Boston College closes the regular season with a home-and-home series against Northeastern, Boston University, and reigning National Champion UMass. Season tickets 2021-22 are on sale now. Game times and ticket sales for individual matches will be announced at a later date. All dates are subject to change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bceagles.com/news/2021/7/28/mens-hockey-eagles-announce-schedule-for-100th-season-of-mens-hockey.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos