Diary of Pep Lijnders: Day 17, forfeit rondos and Trent v Curtis at table tennis

Pepijn Lijnders has submitted his last entry in his diary series about training camps in Austria, in which he describes the latest exercises on the training field – including the round-trip rounds – and lifts the lid on the table tennis competition in the players’ playroom.

Since my last diary entry we have trained positively for two days in the beautiful surroundings of Tyrol.

Tuesday was a ‘bridging’ session. We used it to restore the mind and activate the body with a 4v4 tournament, but first we did rondos where the guys had to respond to my whistle.

One whistle, go left; twice to the right. The last two to arrive at the ‘new’ square had to start in the middle.

We let the group of Virgil’s run the longest each time. Jürgen was constantly saying in my ear, ‘Do it again, Pep – let Virgil run!’ It was only then that Jürgen and I laughed so hard that they realized that they were the only team that had to sprint 40 meters all the time instead of 10!

On the signal ‘Go!’ they had to keep the ball in the air and maneuver through a few obstacles, the only rule being that they all had to be involved.

After an appeal from Jürgen and Millie, the winning team had ‘forgotten’ Kostas. The rules were that everyone had to touch the ball before the drill was over.

July 27 19:05

Today we have VAR in football so we checked with our analyst later and at the end of the session Jürgen confronted the ‘winning’ team with this news. Virgil already started the push-ups while the boss was talking, haha! Players know exactly when it’s right or wrong, especially the big guns, and this time they didn’t get away with it. Sadio took care of that.

Naby also couldn’t get away with it because he stood behind the coaches and tried to avoid the forfeit.

Then we played the 4v4 games; short space and short time, with two groups of 12 forming three teams of four. Yellow trailed 3-1 after eight games but in the ninth and final game they turned everything around to 4-3. These wraps only happen when it’s ‘final’. The ones on the outside, the other eight players who weren’t involved, shouted and helped those who were playing. This environment is what we were looking for – top, top, top. Nat also wanted me to mention this comeback in this post!

After this, we knew they would be ready for anything in Wednesday’s sessions; ready to take in information, focus on organization and the right distances. It’s a tactical day, a real MD-1 day – we’re preparing them for battle, haha! A tactical overview with the highest intensity.

During the season we also do strategic revisions, but now we only focus on ourselves. Mark, one of our analysts, has made three/four short videos showing, for example, our offensive principles.

We split this MD-1 day into two sessions: one early in the morning and one late in the afternoon. That’s the real advantage in the pre-season. The two teams were really even, that was always the case in our good stages. The number of times we said to each other after the MD-1 session, ‘So glad we’re not playing the yellow team tomorrow.’ That is top sport at its best: the entire team fights for a position and can handle the emotion of not playing well.

On Tuesday evening Ray and Mona hosted a team dinner within walking distance of the hotel; it was in a cabin with long tables overlooking the mountains. The group grows closer together, at night there is a great atmosphere in the playroom and in the medical room.

When it comes to table tennis, I think Mo, Leighton, Virgil and Joe are the best players. Curtis also on his day – his matches against Trent are always interesting and very funny. Curt won the last match between them; Rhys says Trent has to wear a GPS when he plays because Curtis made him run like crazy!

The boys are also playing chess against each other online. It’s such a great game, it provides anticipation and consequences. Music plays loudly, young players play darts or table tennis, the seniors get treatment and joke with the staff and each other. Robbo, Virg, Millie and Kostas are definitely the loudest out there! It’s really just for the players and I like the atmosphere that players and staff create together there.

We have tremendous respect for our medical staff, who are with the boys all day to give them everything they need. Paul Small, our masseuse, has been working at our club for 20 years. That deserves a medal anyway, but we often underestimate the hard work of top sports massages.

And respect for all the staff who stay with us for the entire four weeks. Strong together. So far so good, but we all miss our families after almost three weeks away from home. However, we must keep the spirit and energy high.

Philip Holliday, our travel manager, is someone who is in constant control of the travel changes caused by the pandemic. It’s always nice to have him around, it means we’re at the big occasions haha! The more we see him, the better our season is!

Together with Ray, he organized that all players could come directly from their holiday destination to Austria. That was our plan: to create a bubble for the whole time we’re gone. It’s easier said than done with all the COVID regulations.

He carefully selects the hotels we go to; we learned that we would rather be at a hotel that really wants us rather than maybe a more quality hotel. Because with good people you get the best treatment, so we really can’t complain about all the conditions they create for us. These people make our lives a lot easier. There is a great saying that if you are true to yourself, you will be true to everyone else. That’s the family environment we’re trying to create, everyone can just be themselves. Honesty and humility everywhere.

LFCTV GO: the latest edition of Inside Training from Austria

We had a good, tough session on Wednesday morning. The highlight was the pressing of the yellow team. Leighton also played a brilliant through ball to Diogo, sending him one-on-one. Vitor also took a small group for some extra work and Jake Cain scored seven goals, including some world champions.

Mateusz will train with us again tomorrow. He had some problems with his knee, but it’s great to have him back on the pitch with us. These guys only want one thing: to play and play. That is the one characteristic they should never lose: passion for the ball, the game and our club.

Tomorrow is our next game against Hertha BSC and we expect another good test and training for the boys. Hope you will watch us on LFCTV GO.

Until next time,

Pep Lijnders spoke with James Carroll