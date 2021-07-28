The Oakland Ashes have just doubled in their 2021 season.

The Ashes made a trade with the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, with Oakland taking over an outfielder starling march and cash in exchange for pitcher Jess Luzardo. The deal was officially announced by the team, but was first reported by Craig Mish of the Miami Herald, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, and insider Jon Heyman.

This is an important step, both in the way it strengthens the Axis selection and in terms of cost.

The benefit is clear. Marte is the kind of batter Oakland needs right now, with the ability to make contact and get on base. He has been a reliably prolific star for ten years and at 32 years old, he is in the midst of his best season yet.

March, 2012: .305/.405/.451, 140 wRC+, 7 HR, 11.6% BB, 20.7% Ks, .353 xwOBA

For what it’s worth, his numbers are even slightly better than those with runners in scoring position this year, and the same goes for his overall career. That’s not necessarily predictive of future success, but at the very least he has no history of disappearing into the clutch.

Once on base, Marte can wreak some havoc, with 22 bases stolen in 25 attempts this year. That’s an incredibly high success rate, and for his career he’s racked up 271 swipes (though not always at the same level of efficiency). In defence, he won a pair of gold gloves as a leftfielder a few years ago, and now plays a decent midfield and the small sample numbers suggest he is doing his best work yet in CF this summer.

He clearly fits into this Axis setup. They already have strength and a decent track record of hitting the clutch, but they’ve struggled to get runners on base consistently enough to generate rallies and produce runs. Consider the teams ranking in the following categories, of the 30 clubs:

Homer: 12th in MLB

12th in MLB Average with RISP: 11th

11th sack flies: 3rd

3rd DBP: 19th

19th Batting Average: 23rd

Maybe a lefty bat would have been a little more perfect fit, but skillfully, Marte checks all the boxes. And he does that in the outfield, where Oakland had a gap to fill Mark Canha and Ramon Laureano occupied two places, but no one has risen to completely capture the third position. And his hitting doesn’t come at the expense of defense or base speed, as he’s a complete player who brings those skills too.

On the other hand, Marte is a two-month mercenary who will be a free agent at the end of the season. That makes this a pure win-now move, with no future value beyond the hope of winning a title this year. He also has a PED suspension on his 2017 record. He’s got a few million left from his hefty salary, but the Marlins cover all of that, reports Shayna Rubin of the Mercury News.

So that’s what the Axis got. What have they given up?

Going into the year, Luzardo was seen as one of Oaklands’ biggest stars, and arguably the brightest part of their future. He was a national Top Ten prospect who had a solid rookie campaign in 2020, but none of that came together this summer. His season got off to a shaky start and in May he injured himself while playing a video game, and has since been overthrown, serving six dingers in 10 MLB innings on his return, then going to Triple-A Las Vegas and booking there. a 6.52 ERA in 29 innings.

luzardo: 6.87 ERA, 38 ip, 40 Ks, 16 BB, 11 HR, 6.07 FIP, .333 xwOBA

This is the ultimate dice roll. Luzardo is not currently contributing in the majors, so losing him will not directly affect the 2021 team. His recent struggles are a reminder that pitching is never certain and he may never get out of it. But he’s also still a huge talent, at 23 years old, with probably five seasons of team control left, so there is a potential chance to regret this decision for a long time.

Win the World Series with Marte and every trade prize will be worth it. Come up short and risk the next half decade watching Luzardo win prizes for the Marlins. That is the range of (extreme) possibilities for how this ends.

Analysis

Holy Toledo, this is a whopper. Sure, we’ve seen bigger blockbusters, with flashier names or larger numbers of players switching sides. But Luzardo for a direct rental? Nobody expected that in April.

There’s no shortage of speculation that we could play into this, looking for meaningful takeaways. It’s easy to guess that the As Luzardo might have soured a bit, having lost 2021. Or maybe not, but this was the price they paid.

But above all, this is the thought that I cannot shake.

And it could certainly be the last year for some people with the organization to go all out. Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) July 28, 2021

Above all, this feels like a last resort kind of front office movement. If you’ve been falling short for decades, and you know this is your last hurrah, whether there’s no money to keep competing next year, whether the team is about to move to Vegas, or just the top executives want to move on, then there is no reason to stay behind. It’s not quite Everything in, for which a top prospect must be traded Tyler Soderstrom, but it’s another sign that they don’t really plan for 2022-24.

My first thought upon seeing the news was shock. On the face of it, this is a terrible value proposition for Oakland. But that confusion quickly faded, as the trade makes perfect sense from the standpoint of someone whose only priority is 2021. The acquisition itself is fantastic, and they have the player they need, and the cost only matters if you think you’re still here for two years.

We will still be here in two years, as fans, so you are free to like or dislike the move or defer judgment until later. After all, it’s complicated. But an undeniable fact is that the 2021 Axis has gotten significantly better today, just the way everyone wanted it to be.

Will it be worth it, and will it lead them to the promised land? We will see. But enjoy the rest of this battle season while you still can, because the coming years could get dark.