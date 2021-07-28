5GforAll Comes to Prepaid: Switch to Metro via TMobile, Get a FREE 5G Phone Plus Save Half on Boost and Crickets Top Plans

BELLEVUE, wash. July 28, 2021 No hoops, no BS, just big savings and some sweet sweet 5G. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced a new way to help millions of prepaid wireless customers get unlimited 5G on a larger 5G network for a better price. Beginning July 29, upgrade to Metro by T-Mobile for just $25/month with trade-in for one line of unlimited calls, texts, and super-fast smartphone data including unlimited 5G on T-Mobile’s award-winning 5G network at no extra cost. Plus, you can get a free 5G phone. And when you ditch Boost, Cricket and others, there are no switching fees. No problem, just the lowest price in the prepaid industry for an unlimited plan with 5G.

Our smartphones are our lifelines, and yet a generation of prepaid customers in the 5G era are being left behind by carriers and schemes that hold them to old technology and slow, overpriced connections. If Cricket or Boost don’t upgrade their customers to 5G, Metro by T-Mobile certainly will, said Jon Freier, Executive Vice President, T-Mobile Consumer Group. At Metro by T-Mobile we put the customer first. The largest 5G network for half the price of Boost or Cricket, unlimited data with 5G included AND a free 5G phone? Talk about an easy upgrade.

If you transfer to Metro, you will not be left behind. Boost and Cricket continue to charge premiums for 5G devices and 5G service, with limited data plans, 5G on only the most expensive plan, and slower and smaller 5G networks. Millions of prepaid customers still have old devices that don’t even have access to last year’s technology, and some on Boost are using technology from a decade ago. Switch to Metro and now get unlimited 5G access on T-Mobile’s 5G network for half your Boost or Cricket wireless service.

This is how it works.

Get half your unlimited line when you switch from Boost or Cricket by bringing your phone number to Metro via T-Mobile and redeeming ANY working device for a limited time. Yes, even that old flip phone! Then you can get unlimited calls, texts and data with 5G included for just $25/month for one line with monthly taxes and fees included, and you’ll keep that best-in-class price for the next two years. Crickets plan with 5G costs $60/month, and Boosts unlimited plan does not include 5G data. Then you can also pick up a new free 5G phone for that unlimited subscription, you pay nothing but sales tax.

Just want a great deal on a new 5G phone? Metro by T-Mobile customers can already choose from the largest selection of free 5G phones with 5G service included at no extra cost, powered by T-Mobile’s award-winning nationwide 5G network. Now, starting July 29 for a limited time, trade in ANY working phone, change your number and get a free 5G phone via instant discount, pay nothing but sales tax and then it’s yours, free and clear .

To participate in these deals, go to one of the Metro by T-Mobile store from July 29.

For more information on these deals, visit: metrobyt-mobile.com. To go here to learn more about the latest offers from Metro by T-Mobiles.

When overloaded, heavy data users (>35 GB/mo) may notice slower speeds and Metro customers may notice slower speeds compared to T-Mobile, due to data priority. Video streaming in DVD quality (480p). Limited time offer, in-store only. Save half based on 1 line with Metro for $25 (tethering not included) vs. Boost $50 and Cricket $55 monthly unlimited plans (limited tethering included with Boost plan). Unlimited data on our network. Eligible postage, trade-in ($10+ value in good condition) & ID validation required. Excludes phone numbers currently on T-Mobile or active on Metro in the last 180 days. Free 5G Phone: Tax due at the point of sale on the pre-discount price. Discount in the form of credit at the normal purchase price at the time of sale and has no cash value. May not be combined with certain other offers. 5G coverage not available in some areas; some applications may require an additional subscription or feature, see T-Mobile.com for details.