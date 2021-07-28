Sports
Part 2: Washington Football Teams Day 1 Training Camp Photos, Videos, News & Notes
Washington Football Live
Today’s schedule: 10 hours of practice; 8:00 PM walk-through — both open to the public. Prediction: (also: )… No blocks this week. Ron Rivera will talk to the media after training.
And off we go.
John Germ (@john_keim) July 28, 2021
Cam Sims Sighting
Cam Sims just did a really tough catch on the other side. WJ3 had some tight coverage on him.
Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) July 28, 2021
Chase Young blew past RT Sam Cosmi during the second game of 11v11.
Ryan Fitzpatrick was able to find Cam Sims on the sidelines for a tough catch with William Jackson in cover
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) July 28, 2021
Montez Swat
Chase Young greets Fitzmagic
Chase Young just blew into the back field (untouched) and allegedly lit Fitz on a fake game action. #WashingtonFootball
Chris Russell AKA De Haan (@Russellania621) July 28, 2021
JD McKissic
JD McKissic in the third stretch picks up where he left off last season, with a huge run-up.
Takes down an easy first, wasn’t touched until it reached bacon level spek
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) July 28, 2021
Jaret Patterson
Patterson just had a solid run coming into the second tier of defense. The man got some speed ahead of him.
Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) July 28, 2021
Heinicke time
Heinicke now entered QB and opened with a dump to Steven Sims.
Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) July 28, 2021
Kyle Allen —> Kelvin Harmon
Phew, Kelvin Harmon with a shoelace on the right with defense in good cover.
Kyle Allen with a nice ball where Harmon was the only one who could get it
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) July 28, 2021
Kelvin Harmon just made a sliding tackle on a pass from Kyle Allen. Made extra effort to get to the front desk. Yeah, looks like his knee is doing just fine.
Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) July 28, 2021
Defensive Position
Jamin Davis at MIKE with the 1s during team practice (base). Bobby McCain at FS. Landon Collins at SS. Kendall Fuller and William Jackson on the corner.
Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 28, 2021
Ben St-Juste is working in the trench with the first team.
Bobby McCain was the deep security. Comb Curl Buffalo Nickel.
Adam Humphries speed through Kendall Fuller slanted out of the slot and was gone
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) July 28, 2021
Attacking line
Saahdiq Charles gets some work at RT and Ereck Flowers at LG with the first team.
Rivera said they are going to find the best combination of players to put on the pitch, so a lot of people are looking at it.
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) July 28, 2021
Wes Schweitzer vs Jonathan Allen
Schweitzer just had a really nice block on Jon Allen. Used some nice footwork as Allen tried to get back to the quarterback.
Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) July 28, 2021
Fitzmagic!
Back-to-back completions for Fitzpatrick. First he found Humphries wide open and then he found Dyami Brown. Solid work.
Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) July 28, 2021
Ryan Fitzpatrick likes him some Adam Humphries. Turn into a safety blanket when the downs go.
Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 28, 2021
Fitzpatrick just fired a deep shot at McLaurin, who pulled in the throw. The magic continues.
Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) July 28, 2021
Holcomb makes plays
Holcomb almost had a pickaxe, but it slipped through his fingers. Had a nice break at the ball
Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) July 28, 2021
William Jackson III
William Jackson III is very physical on the leash with receivers. It will be fun to watch him and Terry McClaurin work against each other.
John Germ (@john_keim) July 28, 2021
Steven Montez, RB?
Something interesting. See a yellow jersey with the RBs. QB Steven Montez does some exercises with the running backs
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) July 28, 2021
Kamren Krul
Kamren Curl with an answer to the Adam Humphries slant party. Comes in with a nice break against the lock receiver
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) July 28, 2021
Sighting of DeAndre Carter
DeAndre Carter gets some work in the slot with the first team.
Landon Collins at SS with Bobby McCain at FS.
Daryl Roberts enters as third CB
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) July 28, 2021
Jeremy Reaves still fighting vecht
Jeremy Reaves with a great lecture on a pass intended for Temarrick Hemingway. Comes over the top and places the ball on the turf exactly as it came to him
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) July 28, 2021
Darrick Forrest
shee. Isaiah Wright moved into the middle between three defenders and looked to land an impressive catch.
Not so fast, Darrick Forrest dislodged the ball as Wright came down with it to force the incompleteness. Great job staying with it
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) July 28, 2021
Angle rotation
Another variation: Kendall Fuller at closing corner, Benjamin St-Juste on the outside. Roberts and Moreland took precious closing reps.
Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 28, 2021
Antonio Gandy-Golden
Antonio Gandy-Golden just had a really nice hold. With insane speed, he reached out his hands at the last minute.
Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) July 28, 2021
Taylor Heinicke —> Sammis Reyes
We just had a Taylor Heinicke deep completion for Sammis Reyes. Go crazy, WFT Twitter.
Benstand (@benstand) July 28, 2021
Taylor Heinicke hits Sammis Reyes on the seam with a clean ball. Nice catch from Reyes too. Fan nearby: that’s QB1!
(The reruns were not the first team)
Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 28, 2021
William Bradley King
William Bradley-King with another pass knockdown..That’s his 2nd of the day and at least the fourth by the defense today. #WashingtonFootball
Chris Russell AKA De Haan (@Russellania621) July 28, 2021
Random Guys Having a Solid Day:
– WR DeAndre Carter (fast)
– DE Williams Bradley-King (pair of tipped balls)
– CB Torry McTver (some pass breakups early on)
Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 28, 2021
Point returnees
For those interested in point returners: Steven Sims, Isaiah Wright, DeAndre Carter and Dax Milne catch kicks during point practice.
Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) July 28, 2021
The People’s Corner!
And the first interception from the training camp goes to the Peoples Corner Jimmy Moreland.
Tipped Ryan Fitzpatrick pass and Moreland makes the heads up play.
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) July 28, 2021
Antonio Gibson just intercepted Jimmy Moreland over the Middle. Should have caught it. . didn’t and popped in for an easy pick. #WashingtonFootball
Chris Russell AKA De Haan (@Russellania621) July 28, 2021
Terry McLaurin vs William Jackson III
Terry McLaurin with a nice toe-drag catch against William Jackson in cover.
Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 28, 2021
Ryan Fitzpatrick comes back on the next play and gives a pass on a rope to the left sideline to Terry McLaurin, who dragged his trailing foot for the completion.
William Jackson was in great cover, just a better attack on that one
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) July 28, 2021
DeAndre Carter
Wow. DeAndre Carter almost came up with the most impressive catch of the day. Taylor Heinicke made a deep pass on the right sideline, Carter had two defenders in cover, but used great concentration to grab the ball.
When he went to the turf, pressed the ball out for an INC
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) July 28, 2021
Kelvin Harmon
Kelvin Harmon on the excavation route.
Washington is working on 11 and 12 staff.
Defense plays a lot of some high security.
Pretty vanilla, but the 12 passes were aggressive. pic.twitter.com/y9yFdE7Tj2
WFT News (@wftnews1) July 28, 2021
The first day of training camp ends with Kelvin Harmon doing more of the same. Takes a hit in the field and that’s that
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) July 28, 2021
Pictures
signatures
In order not to give the fans autographs up close, Taylor Heinicke, Jamin Davis and Jeremy Reaves were among the players who signed and threw mini footballs to the fans. pic.twitter.com/fGktAg5uth
Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) July 28, 2021
First day
Hot
practice notes
CAMP COMMENTS ARE HERE. Here are my observations about Cole Holcomb, Adam Humphries, Chase Young and a relative unknown who performed in his very first Richmond practice https://t.co/3TWFm7r1OW
Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 28, 2021
