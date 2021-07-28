Olympic Games 2021 – Today’s Event Schedule, Medal Tracker and What to Watch in Tokyo





What’s Happening at the Olympics? We’ve got you covered. The action kicks off Wednesday night with the return of golf to the Olympics after a 112-year absence. The beach volleyball for men and women goes on all night and you can start early on Thursday with the all-round competition gymnastics for women. Olympic Games Medal Tracker Top Olympic Events Men’s Golf (tee times begin 6:30pm ET Wednesday): American Collin Morikawa stars Rory McIlroy and Sungjae Im and tees off at 9:25 PM ET. When we last saw Morikawa, he won The Open. He also won the 2020 PGA Championship in Tokyo, the favorite – Spain’s Jon Rahm – is out after testing positive for COVID-19. Bryson DeChambeau also tested positive and left the event. Their departure certainly opens the field for others like Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson. Individual all-around women’s gymnastics final (6:50 a.m. ET Thursday): Following Simone Biles’ stunning withdrawal from Tuesday’s team final, she was followed by news that she is also out of the individual all-around events. American gymnast Jade Carey will take her place. And don’t forget Sunisa Lee, the second American to qualify for the all-around. Lee qualified third and has a great shot at the podium. Olympic Games schedule of events (all times ET) 6:30 pm: Men’s Golf (Round 1, Part 1) 7:30 pm: Rowing — medal event 8 pm: Women’s Beach Volleyball (USA vs. Kenya) 8-10 hours: Handball 8:15 PM-11:15 PM: Field hockey (playing pool) 9 o’clock in the evening: Women’s Beach Volleyball (Canada vs. Switzerland) 9 o’clock in the evening: Cycling 9 o’clock in the evening: Men’s Golf (Round 1, Part 2) 9 o’clock in the evening: Water polo 9 o’clock in the evening: Women’s basketball (preliminary round) 9:30 pm: Swimming — medal events 10 pm: Men’s Beach Volleyball (USA vs Argentina) 10 pm: boxing 10 pm: Judo 10 pm: Table tennis 10 pm: Tennis Thursday early at the Olympics midnight – 4 am: Tennis midnight-10:30 a.m.: Beach volleyball for men and women (pool game) 12:40 PM: Men’s basketball (preliminary round) 1:15-8:30 a.m.: Handball 2-7 hours: Table tennis — medal events 3 hours: Archery 4 hours: boxing 4 hours: Judo — medal event 4:20 am: Women’s basketball (preliminary round) 5:30 am: Fencing — medal event 5:30 am – 8:15 am: Field hockey (playing pool) 6 hours: Baseball (Israel vs. Korea) 6:50 am: Women’s gymnastics (individual all-round) — medal events 6:55 am: Weightlifting — Medal Event 8 a.m.: Men’s basketball (preliminary round)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/olympics/story/_/id/31892182/olympics-2021-today-event-schedule-medal-tracker-watch-tokyo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos