A captain’s innings help Somerset to a dramatic victory

A Ben Green captain’s innings helped Somerset to a dramatic final ball win over Glamorgan in the Royal London Cup at Cooper Associates County Ground.

The Somerset skipper’s innings changed the course of the game and his cunning captaincy saw Somerset win a thriller by one run.

The hosts dropped to 26 for four after losing the toss in a game that was eventually reduced to 37 overs per side due to rain. The impressive Michael Hogan claiming all four wickets.

However, Green thrived where others didn’t and helped himself from just 72 balls to 87, taking 11 fours and a six. His score of 86 with Lewis Goldsworthy making 41 was also vital as Somerset put down a total of 180 for seven.

Glamorgan answered 179 for nine, Billy Root and Tom Cullen both made 37, while young Somerset sailors Kasey Aldridge and Sonny Baker shared five of the wickets.

Andy Gorvin needed a six from the very last ball of play from left arm spinner Goldsworthy to win the match for Glamorgan and came close with a powerful four over the bowler’s head.

Play didn’t start until 12:10pm, with play initially reduced to 42 overs per side. In the innings of Somersets, only 2.4 were occupied, with five runs scored, when the rain forced the players to retire.

That was enough time for Hogan to strike twice. Sam Young was caught behind the fourth ball of the innings and Steve Davies was brilliantly picked up mid-wicket by Gorvin from the first pitch of the third over.

On resume, the veteran pace bowler brought his numbers to three for three by bowling George Bartlett between bat and pad and then caught James Hildreth on the first slip.

Somerset ran into trouble 49 for five when Eddie Byrom dragged a ball from off-spinner Steven Reingold to wicketkeeper Tom Cullen.

Green and Lewis Goldsworthy, however, kept the ship calm and had brought the total to 84 for five in the 26e about when heavier rain caused another interruption at 2:10 pm.

Half an hour later, with a further reduction in overs, Green and Goldsworthy struck with much more intent.

Green was the main aggressor, with Goldsworthy scoring just one limit in his valuable innings before slogging a catch to Callum Taylor’s cow corner.

Green, loose in the closing overs with some majestic shots until he hit a Lukas Carey ball to his stumps in the last over.

The Glamorgans response started off badly when Hamish Rutherford fell lbw to Jack Brooks’ final ball that opened over.

Eighteen-year-old Baker then got a ball to lift from Nick Selman’s ribs, causing the opener to force a catch to the diving Byrom, who walked in from square leg.

Kasey Aldridge produced an equally quick delivery, his first of the game, to have Kiran Carlson caught by wicketkeeper Davies for 21. When Green also struck with his opening throw, bowling Reingold for 16, Glamorgan was 52 for four.

Cullen and Root then put together a good pace of 76 to put their team in sight of victory.

It ended when Cullen was caught behind Aldridge’s leg, after which Tom Cooke was taken by wicketkeeper Davies.

Root fell to George Drissell and made his Somerset debut, culminating in a slog sweep with 38 remaining.

Carey gave his best with two limits, but other wickets fell cheaply and ten from the final for the last pair proved too much.

After a dramatic match, Ben Green said: “It wasn’t good for the nerves, but it’s fantastic to get the result. It doesn’t get much better than that. The guys fought incredibly hard and the intensity in the field was amazing. Every bowler who came up was threatening and looked like he was taking wickets. It was great to see George Drissell get his first wicket, which is a huge achievement for him, and Lewis Goldsworthy showed nerves of steel.

“It’s great to have so many good bowlers at my disposal. They are all wicket takers and we changed things up a bit to break their partnerships which worked out well in the end.

“The lads showed so much struggle today and that’s why they’re playing for Somerset. They have that strength of character to keep scraping and we’ve come together today.”

