Iowa regents approve football field naming for Chicago judge Duke Slater





IOWA CITY, Iowa The field at Iowas Kinnick Stadium will be named after Duke Slater, the pioneering black football player who was an All-American tackle a century ago, played in the NFL and became a pioneering judge in Chicago. The college’s Board of Regents approved the name Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium on Wednesday at its meeting in Cedar Falls. Slater attended Clinton high school and played for the Hawkeyes from 1918 to 1921. He helped the 1921 Hawkeyes finish 7–0, including a win over Notre Dame and coach Knute Rockne. Slater was the NFL’s first Black lineman, playing offensive and defensive for 10 seasons with teams in Rock Island, Illinois, Milwaukee, and Chicago. He earned a law degree in Iowa while playing in the NFL, later practiced law in Chicago and became one of the city’s first black judges. Slater, who died in 1966 at age 67, will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month. He entered the College Football Hall of Fame in 1951. The only football stadium in the Power Five conferences named after a black player is Jack Trice Stadium in Iowa States. The idea of ​​honoring Slater at Iowas Stadium came about in the 1970s when university president Willard Sandy Boyd suggested naming the Hawkeyes Stadium Kinnick-Slater, in part in honor of the 1939 Heisman Trophy winner Nile Kinnick. . Boyd’s idea faced backlash from some fans and a committee opposed to having a joint name. As a compromise, the university named the stadium for Kinnick and a residence for Slater. The university added a bronze sculpture outside Kinnick Stadium in 2019 to commemorate Slater and the 1921 team. Pressure to put the Slaters name on the stadium was renewed after racial justice protests across the country and on campus in 2020. Supporters argued that 50 years ago the compromise disapproved of one of Iowas’s greatest black athletes and scholars. Last year’s protests also prompted several former black players to call out the racial insensitivity they faced while playing under Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, who apologized and made several changes, including kneeling during the national anthem. A group of former black players are suing the program and two top Ferentz aides, including his son and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, for discrimination.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/2021/7/28/22598409/iowa-duke-slater-football-field The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos