Tennis player warns referee ‘I can die’ amid extreme heat at Tokyo Games

TOKYO (AP) Exhausted, bent over to serve. Resting on his racket between the points. Reaching for a rubber tube that blows cool air next to his seat while changing. Two medical time-outs and one visit from a trainer.

Daniil Medvedev was so troubled by the stifling heat and humidity at Ariake Tennis Park on Wednesday that the chair umpire, Carlos Ramos, at one point asked him if he could continue playing.

I can finish the game, but I can die,” replied Medvedev. “If I die, are you responsible?

Afterwards, Medvedev said he felt darkness in his eyes.

Paula Badosa, of Spain, is helped off the court in a wheelchair after she retired due to illness during the quarter-finals of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Daniil Medvedev, of the Russian Olympic Committee, pauses during a men’s third-round tennis match against Italy’s Fabio Fognini at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, tries to keep his cool between matches against Dominik Koepfer, of Germany, during the third round of tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Daniil Medvedev, of the Russian Olympic Committee, is groomed during a men’s third-round tennis match against Italy’s Fabio Fognini at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

I didn’t know what to do to feel better, the ROC player added. “I was ready to just fall on the track.

Somehow, second-seeded Medvedev still managed a 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 win over Italy’s Fabio Fognini to reach the quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Spanish player Paula Badosa was less fortunate. She left the field in a wheelchair after being forced to withdraw from her quarterfinal match against Marketa Vondrousova due to heat stroke.

Badosa also later had to withdraw from mixed doubles with partner Pablo Carreno Busta.

Vondrousova, the Czech player who eliminated Naomi Osaka the day before, had won the first set 6-3. She is now in the semi-finals and in the medal rounds and will then face fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina from Ukraine. The ninth-seeded Belinda Bencic from Switzerland will play in the other semi-final match against the fifteenth-seeded Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan.

After some rain the day before, the temperature rose to 88 degrees F (31 degrees C), but the heat index made it feel like a blistering 99 degrees F (37 degrees C).

The problems faced by the players raised the question of why the organizers did not allow Medvedev and other players, including top Novak Djokovic, to move all tennis matches at the Games to the evening earlier in the tournament.

As Wednesday’s game drew to a close, organizers announced that games would start at 3 p.m. on Thursday to make things easier for players. Matches started at 11am

Djokovic was lucky enough to play later in the day after the Center Court was under the shadows. The Serbian grandmaster served nine aces, beating Spanish training partner Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 6-1 to keep his Golden Slam bid going.

The conditions are barbaric,” Djokovic said. “I’ve been playing tennis professionally for 20 years now and I’ve never had to deal with circumstances like this on a daily basis in my entire life.

Djokovic’s opponent in the quarterfinals is Kei Nishikori of Japan, who reached his third consecutive Olympic quarterfinal by beating Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 7-6(7), 6-0.

Djokovic then won again with Serbian partner Nina Stojanovic in the opening round of the mixed doubles. They defeated Marcelo Melo and Luisa Stefani of Brazil 6-3, 6-4.

In singles, Djokovic aims to become the first man to achieve a Golden Slam by winning all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same calendar year.

Djokovic has already won the Australian Open and French Open plus Wimbledon this year, so now he needs the Tokyo Games title and US Open trophy to complete the unique collection.

On Court 2, third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece was far from his best in a 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-2 defeat to 14th-seeded Ugo Humbert of France. ROC’s twelfth-seeded Karen Khachanov also eliminated Argentina’s eighth-seeded Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 2-6, 6-1.

It was a battle to see who could resist more. After 10 or 12 bases, we were like “The Walking Dead,” Schwartzman said, referring to the hit TV series.

Germany’s fourth-placed Alexander Zverev also made it to the last eight and will face France’s Jeremy Chardy with a possible semi-final match against Djokovic ahead.

It’s been quite a month for Svitolina, who married French player Gael Monfils before flying to Tokyo and beating Italy’s Camila Giorgi 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday. Monfils sat next to his new bride cheering his new bride, who had already been eliminated in both the singles and doubles tournaments.

The couple married on July 16, but have postponed their honeymoon until November, when tennis season is over.

Svitolina is the highest-ranking single player left, after Ash Barty, No. 2 Osaka and No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka each lost in the earlier rounds.

Barty also lost in doubles to Australian partner Storm Sanders. Czech duo Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defeated them 3-6, 6-4, 10-7.

Bencic defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of ROC 6-0, 3-6, 6-3, while Rybakina defeated Gabrine Muguruza of Spain 7-5, 6-1.

In the men’s doubles Andy Murray and British partner Joe Salisbury lost to Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig of Croatia 4-6, 7-6 (2), 10-7. Murray, the two-time defending gold medalist in singles, withdrew from that competition due to a right quad strain.

Medvedev received medical treatment and had his chest massaged as he led 5-2 in the opening set, but then held his serve in the next game to close it out. He then took another medical time-out while trailing 4-3 in the second.

I felt like my diaphragm was blocked, Medvedev said. I couldn’t breathe properly. It was the most humid day we’ve had so far, possibly the hottest.

With so much suffering, Medvedev took the time between points, provoking protests from Fognini.

Both players were allowed to leave the field for 10 minutes between the second and third set with an extreme heat rule in effect.

Medvedev said he took a “cold, icy shower during the break, but the sharp change in temperature sent his body into shock and gave him cramps.

After holding onto a 5-2 lead in the third, Medvedev received further medical treatment when a trainer came onto the field and massaged his left arm and thigh.

Fognini smashed his racket on the field in disgust when the match was over, picked up the racket and placed it in a garbage can on the side of the field.

If Medvedev can handle it, he will then face sixth-seeded Carreno Busta, who defeated Germany’s Dominik Koepfer 7-6 (7), 6-3.