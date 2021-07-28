China’s men’s table tennis favorite at Olympic finals

China Men’s Olympic Table Tennis

The men’s table tennis event at the Tokyo Olympics is limited to just four men, with China’s Fan Zhendong the favorite to win gold with -170 betting odds.

TOKYO – The Men’s Table Tennis match at the Tokyo Olympics now only has four participants left for its semi-final.

The favorites to win it are from China: Fan Zhendonghen and Ma Long probably on collision course to meet in the final. Multiple championZhendong is the big favorite as he has been placed quite a few first during his career.

Bets are available with online sportsbooks for the Men’s table tennis event, as well as almost every other event that takes place on the Summer Olympics 2020.

The bet on Sportsbooks

Men’s Table Tennis Singles Fan Zhendong -170

Mon long +135

Lin Yun-Ju +1200

Dmitry Ovtcharov +3300

Fan Zhendong has so far made its way to the semi-finals, including a 4-0 win over South Koreas greatest table tennis player, Youngsik Jeoung.

Zhendong is looking for a gold medal at Tokyo 2020 for Table Tennis to etch his name in the record books as one of China’s Most Successful Athletes.

Betting on men’s table tennis

Those who want to bet on the Olympics can bet on Zhendong, who currently has odds on (-170).

Paying less than 2/1 for a dominant star like Zhendong is a great price, but his biggest competitor is his compatriot Ma Long.

With the current draw, the chance of a whole-china final in Men’s Table Tennis is extremely high.

The two athletes recently met in the final of the ITTF Men’s World Cup in what was called The China Derby back in Nov 2020.

Zhendong stunned Long 4-3 to win his third straight World Cup Championship. He became the second player in the history of the World Cup to win four world titles.

With recent history between the two, Zhendong should be familiar with his opponent and know exactly what it takes to win his gold medal for the 2021 Summer Olympics.

