Titans’ Ryan Tannehill: NFL’s new COVID protocols ‘force my hand to get the vaccine’





The NFL’s new COVID protocols have resulted in many players getting vaccinated in recent weeks. That includes Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill revealed at Titans training camp that he is being vaccinated. As he explained to TitansInsider.com, the NFL’s new protocols played a big part in his decision. The NFL has kind of made it clear what they want to happen,” Tannehill said. “If you’re not in line, they’ll try to make your life miserable with the protocols. MORE: Cole Beasley wants to clarify stance on vaccine In recent weeks, the NFL has outlined changes to its COVID protocols. Chief among these is that teams with a COVID outbreak among unvaccinated players could be forced to forfeit matches if they cannot be rescheduled. That, along with stricter off-field rules for unvaccinated players, helped convince Tannehill to get the vaccine. “I wouldn’t have gotten the vaccine if it weren’t for the protocols they’re putting on us. I think it’s a personal decision for everyone that everyone should make the best decision for them and their families,” Tannehill said. “That’s kind of our mentality in this building. But they kind of force you and they ended up having a lot of hands forced into this building through the protocols, which everyone has their own opinion about. It is what it is.” Tannehill’s main concern was being on the pitch for his team. He feels that getting the vaccine gives him the best chance of doing that. “I love this game and I love this team,” Tannehill said. “I want to be able to compete and do the things that I think are important to build chemistry and win football games. Ultimately, that forced my hand to get the vaccine.” Tennessee had the NFL’s first major COVID outbreak last season. At one point, the team had as many as 24 confirmed infections and saw the Week 4 game against the Steelers postponed by a week. It was the NFL’s first postponement for the 2020 NFL season. The NFL wants to avoid a postponement in 2021 at all costs, which is part of the reason it changed its COVID protocols. Tannehill played in all 16 regular season games for the Titans last season. It was the first time he has done this since 2015. He will try to do the same in 2021 and avoid possible COVID-related problems.

