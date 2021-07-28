Cricket: Sri Lanka dares to sink exhausted India in low-scoring thriller





COLOMBO: Dhananjaya de Silva shone with the bat as Sri Lanka defeated India by four wickets in the second Twenty20 international in Colombo on Wednesday to tie the series of three games. Sri Lanka chased a modest 133 and ran into trouble 105-6, but de Silva dug deep to score a brave 40 on 34 deliveries to lead his team home with two balls left. Advertisement Advertisement “I am very happy to contribute. In my mind I wanted to bat over until the 20th. I thought this was my chance. When you play against India it is very difficult,” said de Silva. India had eight players unavailable for selection after coming into contact with Krunal Pandya, whose positive COVID-19 test pushed the game back by a day on Tuesday. The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) said the eight players in question had tested negative on Wednesday afternoon but were asked to isolate themselves as a precaution. Playing with just five frontline batsmen, India struggled to get going, with Sri Lanka’s spinners taking advantage of a slow wicket that offered plenty of turn. Advertisement Advertisement Skipper Shikhar Dhawan scored the highest score for India with 40 from 42 balls, while contributions from Ruturaj Gaikwad (21) and Devdutt Paddikal (29) brought the visitors to a disappointing total of 132-5. Akila Dananjaya was the most impressive among the Sri Lankan bowlers (2-29), while Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga and Garlic Shanaka each took a wicket. The pursuit in Sri Lanka was rocked early on, with India at one point leaving them at 66-4, before De Silva’s exploits were enough to save the day. The series decider will be played in Colombo on Thursday. India won the opening match by 38 runs. Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) announced it had added Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore and Simarjeet Singh – all in Sri Lanka as net bowlers – to the regular squad as backups for the excluded players. .

