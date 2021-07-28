A disappointing end to Canada’s Olympic tennis hope in Tokyo

All told, the Canadians won just one of five games in Tokyo, bringing to a halt the momentum that Canada’s top players had made internationally in recent years. Photo by Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

Quickly and quietly, Canada's Olympic tennis hope is being fulfilled.

The mixed double tandem of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Gaby Dabrowski suffered a 6-3, 6-4 first-round defeat to the Greek tandem of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari, the last act in a deeply disappointing overall performance from those who made it. maple leaf. All in all, the Canadians won just one of five games in Tokyo, bringing to a halt the momentum that the top Canadian players had built internationally in recent years. Including Milos Raonic's pre-Olympic injury and Bianca Andreescu and Vasek Pospisil's last-minute decisions not to participate in the Games, Canada failed to make a dent in the courts. The only match win was for Leylah Fernandez, who won her first round in women's singles.

Dabrowski and Auger-Aliassime both failed to win a match. A single service break in each set made all the difference in their loss to Sakkari and Tsitsipas. Tsitsipas, ranked fourth in singles on the ATP tour, stepped back on the field almost immediately after being knocked out by Frances Ugo Humbert in singles earlier Wednesday. Earlier in the week, Auger-Aliassimes singles hopes faded when he lost to Australian Max Purcell in the opening round. Purcell was a last-minute replacement for two-time defending Olympic champion Andy Murray, who dropped out due to injury. Auger-Aliassime looked a little stunned by his opening round defeat to Purcell, who was originally only going to play in doubles. Frank Dancevic, one of the Canadian tennis coaches, told Postmedia that Murray's late move to Purcell was a mentally tough adjustment.

Auger-Aliassime didn't go there looking for excuses. Perhaps this is a new lesson in my career and my life, he told reporters. I know what I'm worth and I know how well I can play. I think it just proves that even though I've done great things in my career so far, and again this year, there's still a lot of things I can do better. Auger-Aliassimes' performance with Dabrowski on Wednesday was also his first mixed doubles match in competition. Dabrowski and partner Sharon Fichman also dropped their opening round match in women's doubles. So that's it, that's all from the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo. Next time we see Canada's top players will be at the National Bank Open(s) August 7-15, with the men in Toronto and the women in Montreal.

Earlier in the summer, there was some hope that Canada's tennis players could make some noise in the Olympics, perhaps even securing the countrys second ever medal. Daniel Nestor and Sebastien Lareau won gold in doubles at the 2000 Games in Sydney. Andreescu currently ranks fifth in the world in singles, earning the Lou Marsh Award as a top Canadian athlete in 2019, following her groundbreaking US Open championship win. Shapovalov, ranked 10th in the world, advanced to the Wimbledon semifinals before losing to Novak Djokovic, the undisputed king of the worlds today. Auger-Aliassime, who also advanced to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, is ranked 15th in the world and went ninth to the Olympics. Dabrowski is a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion, won a couple of mixed doubles titles and advanced to the women's doubles final at Wimbledon.

Piece by piece, however, all those opportunities faded. Raonic, whose quick serve has kept him in or near the top 10 in the world for the past six years, has been out of action for most of the spring and summer due to a troublesome calf injury. He is currently in 22nd place and has now missed three of the biggest events of the season including the French Open, Wimbledon and the Olympics. Shapovalov got a full pass at the Olympics and chose to play in a post-Wimbledon tournament in Switzerland, where he lost in the second round. Andreescu, who has suffered a string of injuries since the impressive 2019 run that saw her rise in the rankings, originally said she would go to the Olympics after losing in the first round at Wimbledon. However, after some thought about concerns about her health and the COVID-19 situation in Japan, she changed her mind and stayed away. Then came Pospisil's last minute decision, for similar reasons, not to go to Tokyo. Pospisil, ranked 62nd in the world, was scheduled to play singles and men's doubles with Auger-Aliassime.

The only bright spot for Canada at the Ariake Tennis Park was the opening round victory by Fernandez, currently 72nd in the world rankings. Fernandez defeated Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska before losing to Barbora Krejcikova in the second round. That one win didn't give her much satisfaction, though. It certainly could have turned out better, Fernandez told Postmedia in a telephone interview after the loss to Krejcikova. I expect a lot more from myself. I have to learn from my mistakes. Today was not my best day and I didn't take my chances when I had them. I'm just disappointed that I didn't achieve my goal. The rest of the Canadian Olympic tennis team could very well be saying the same things. [email protected] Twitter.com/Citizenkwarren

