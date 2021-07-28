Amelia Blake of Apponequet is the field hockey player of the year 2020-21





Apponequet head coach Cindy Cuthbertson always saw the potential in Amelia Blake to be great. The longtime Lakers field hockey coach has seen many players come through her program and based on sheer skill, Blake ranks right up there as one of her most prolific goalscorers. You don’t get too many kids who have her hand-eye coordination, Cuthbertson said. I think her success on the softball field helps with that hand-eye coordination.” A three-sport varsity athlete for the Lakers, Blake boasted with first-class fitness going into the unusual Fall II season after playing basketball during the winter months. For the modified seven-on-seven format for hockey, her conditioning prepared her for a rigorous season that required fewer players to cover a larger area on the field. I’m constantly working out and training to be better conditioned for all the sports I play, Blake said. Blake ran laps around her opponents, scoring 19 goals and providing two assists in just seven games for the Lakers due to close contact COVID-19 quarantine protocols. The prolific goalscorer amassed 50 goals and 15 assists for 65 points during her four-year varsity career, making her the 2020-21 Standard-Times Field Hockey Player of the Year. There are just so many good girls in our league. And knowing how challenging this year was for everyone with a smaller and different playstyle, I was shocked, Blake said. I think it’s a testament to the work I’ve done over the past four years, from being new to the sport to being here now. After missing the typical fall season, Blake made quick work to make up for lost time. In Apponequet’s first win on April 3, the senior captain scored five goals to beat Seekonk 6-2. And she capped her varsity career in a similar fashion by including both Lakers goals in their 12-2 loss to two-time defending Division 1 state champion Somerset Berkley. And her reputation as a potent goalscorer has made it to the South Coast Conference, with many opposing coaches planning to stop or at least slow the Lakers left wing. She is known in the conference for attacking the goal, said longtime Rochester head coach Lauren OBrien. Her statistics speak for themselves. Wareham head coach Marissa Smith missed out on Blake this season, but is more than familiar with her propensity to hit the ball. She viewed the entire competition as quite dangerous, Smith said. While her score remained constant throughout the year, her availability was unusually inconsistent through no fault of her own. Blake was forced to miss three regular season games due to COVID-19 protocols for reasons of close contact from the school. I was arguably the most quarantined athlete in school during the year, Blake joked. Despite the forced time away from the game, Blake never lost her sense of rhythm with her teammates, especially with junior Riley Levrault. In most scoring situations, Levrault would carry the ball down the right side before sending it to the left where Blake would always hold the pass softly. Much of our scoring success came from our passing. I couldn’t have done it without the help of my teammates, Blake said. They pass it and I try to push it through the target with one touch. Cuthbertson noted that the pair put together a formidable one-two scoring punch with the majority of Levrault’s 12 assists coming from Blake’s stick. Both were really able to excel in this seven-on-seven format, Cuthbertson said. They really had a chance to shine this season, and with 11-on-11 that doesn’t always happen. ABOUT AMELIA BLAKE WHY SHE WAS SELECTED: The sheer volume of her scoring prowess 21 points in seven games, which is good for an average of three points per game, is enough to jump off the stats. However, when we spoke to the coaches in the area, it was clear that everyone was aware of her offensive outbursts. IMPORTANT STATISTICS: The senior scored an absurd 19 goals and two assists in just seven games played for Apponequet, who made it to the South Coast Conference Championship game against Somerset Berkley. Blake scored a total of 50 goals and 15 assists in her career. MVP MOMENT: Though it came in defeat, Blake’s MVP moment came in the SCC title game against Somerset Berkley, where she scored both goals in a 12-2 loss to the Blue Raiders. OLD ROCHESTER COACH LAUREN O’BRIEN: She is a natural athlete who is unafraid and very confident in her game. She is known at the conference for her attacks on target and her aggressive approach to attack. As a former Standard-Times Field Hockey Player of the Year, I think she deserves the award of all the players I’ve seen during the Fall II season. COMMENTS: Was a three-sport varsity athlete, also played basketball and softball for the Lakers. Was a member of the National Honor Society. Will be playing softball for Bridgewater State University next spring and studying health sciences with a concentration in pre-athletic training. Was selected as a 2020-21 Fall II All-Scholastic by the Boston Herald. Was selected by the Boston Globe as a 2020-21 Spring All-Scholastic for softball. Was a 2019 Standard-Times Field Hockey Super Teamer. Works part time as a waitress at Barrel and Boards in Raynham.

