Sports
How did the Indian rowers fare in Tokyo? Kamlesh Mehta dissecting
Former India paddler Kamlesh Mehta has worn many hats – he is a coach, a selector and now the director of Ultimate Table Tennis League. In an interaction withsports star, he dissected the performance of Indian players at the Tokyo Olympics.
fragments:
In the mixed doubles team of Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra…
We have never achieved anything in mixed doubles except a medal at the 2018 Asian Games or a medal at the Commonwealth Games. India was three games away from a bronze medal and the Indian pair’s performance was frankly below par. I learned that they didn’t have many practice sessions together. For a podium like the Olympics you have to practice a lot more.
On Sharat Kamal…
As it was his fourth Olympics, I could see the eagerness in his eyes and his condition was better, his body language was calm and composed. This is only possible if you have practiced hard. Being a tall player, his recovery rate was not that great. No doubt he has good power, but he reacted a little slower to shots in Tokyo. He couldn’t use his backhand to a great extent.
READ|
Not today, not yet: Sharath Kamal sets his sights on the 2024 Olympics in Paris after strong show against Ma Long
The way he beat Tiago Apoliona was cool. Sharath was a teammate of Tiago at the UTT as part of the Chennai Lions team. They regularly play with each other, he understands Tiagos’ game.
The best thing about Sharath’s game against Ma Long was that he forced one of the best players the sport has ever seen into an early time-out [in the third game]. I had never seen a Chinese player who took a time-out (laughs). That was Sharath’s success. His performance was outstanding and will inspire the next generation of players.
On G. Sathiyan…
These were his first Olympics. After a long break, every player is eager to prove that he is very good. That pressure may have got him. He was a superior player against Hong Kong’s Lam Siu Lang. Sathiyan dominated both in power and placements. I was surprised he still lost. Sathiyans performance was not bad. But in a few crucial phases, Lam played better.
READ|
Tokyo 2020: What went wrong with table tennis? Manika Batra describes
On Manika Batra…
She was the most experienced Indian female rower at her second Olympics. After winning the 2021 Senior Nationals, her confidence was much greater.
Manika played well against Margaryta Pesotska from Ukraine in the second round. She played without a coach and after trailing 2-5, she timed out and took the next nine points with a change in strategy; that was fantastic. She showed great fighting qualities.
Against Austria’s Sofia Polcanova in the third round, Manika’s performance was definitely below par. Sofia was of course clear. In the four games Sofia played to perfection and that put extra pressure on Manika.
In addition, Manikas let her forehand down at crucial moments of the match. In the end, reaching the third round was excellent.
On Sutirtha Mukherjee…
I didn’t do well in the 2021 Senior Nationals [she lost in the pre-quarterfinals]nothing great was expected of her. To be fair, Sutirtha doesn’t have the technique or any armor against helicopters. Against her opponent in the first round, Linda Bergstrom of Sweden, the way she changed her strategy to take the opponent down was amazing. All credit to her. Her second round match against Portugal’s Yu Fu was a non-starter from the start. Sutirtha’s forehand wasn’t up to par.
Overall, the performance of the Indian TT contingent has been heartwarming.
Sources
2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/olympics/tokyo-olympics/table-tennis-tokyo-2020-games-manika-batra-sharath-kamal-sathiyan-sutirtha-sports-news/article35595381.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]