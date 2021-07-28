How did the Indian rowers fare in Tokyo? Kamlesh Mehta dissecting

Former India paddler Kamlesh Mehta has worn many hats – he is a coach, a selector and now the director of Ultimate Table Tennis League. In an interaction withsports star, he dissected the performance of Indian players at the Tokyo Olympics.

In the mixed doubles team of Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra…

We have never achieved anything in mixed doubles except a medal at the 2018 Asian Games or a medal at the Commonwealth Games. India was three games away from a bronze medal and the Indian pair’s performance was frankly below par. I learned that they didn’t have many practice sessions together. For a podium like the Olympics you have to practice a lot more.

On Sharat Kamal…

As it was his fourth Olympics, I could see the eagerness in his eyes and his condition was better, his body language was calm and composed. This is only possible if you have practiced hard. Being a tall player, his recovery rate was not that great. No doubt he has good power, but he reacted a little slower to shots in Tokyo. He couldn’t use his backhand to a great extent.

The way he beat Tiago Apoliona was cool. Sharath was a teammate of Tiago at the UTT as part of the Chennai Lions team. They regularly play with each other, he understands Tiagos’ game.

The best thing about Sharath’s game against Ma Long was that he forced one of the best players the sport has ever seen into an early time-out [in the third game]. I had never seen a Chinese player who took a time-out (laughs). That was Sharath’s success. His performance was outstanding and will inspire the next generation of players.

On G. Sathiyan…

These were his first Olympics. After a long break, every player is eager to prove that he is very good. That pressure may have got him. He was a superior player against Hong Kong’s Lam Siu Lang. Sathiyan dominated both in power and placements. I was surprised he still lost. Sathiyans performance was not bad. But in a few crucial phases, Lam played better.

On Manika Batra…

She was the most experienced Indian female rower at her second Olympics. After winning the 2021 Senior Nationals, her confidence was much greater.

Manika played well against Margaryta Pesotska from Ukraine in the second round. She played without a coach and after trailing 2-5, she timed out and took the next nine points with a change in strategy; that was fantastic. She showed great fighting qualities.

Against Austria’s Sofia Polcanova in the third round, Manika’s performance was definitely below par. Sofia was of course clear. In the four games Sofia played to perfection and that put extra pressure on Manika.

In addition, Manikas let her forehand down at crucial moments of the match. In the end, reaching the third round was excellent.

On Sutirtha Mukherjee…

I didn’t do well in the 2021 Senior Nationals [she lost in the pre-quarterfinals]nothing great was expected of her. To be fair, Sutirtha doesn’t have the technique or any armor against helicopters. Against her opponent in the first round, Linda Bergstrom of Sweden, the way she changed her strategy to take the opponent down was amazing. All credit to her. Her second round match against Portugal’s Yu Fu was a non-starter from the start. Sutirtha’s forehand wasn’t up to par.

Overall, the performance of the Indian TT contingent has been heartwarming.