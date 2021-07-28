Sports
Right now takes root against US Olympic athletes
As American athletes compete on the global stage of the Tokyo Olympics, many on the right are not cheering them on. The collection of whiny, overpaid social justice fighters is hard to find, saidNewsmax host Grant Stinchfield, adding that he settled for Team USA’s basketball loss this month because of the players who woke up politics. The team is full of anthem kneelers, and I find it ironic that they are willing to convert USA across their chests, but in the not-so-distant past they would kneel to the national anthem. In addition to taking pleasure in the loss of the men’s basketball teams, Stinchfield also noted that he opposed:Megan Rapinoe and her merry gang of America-hating female soccer players.
Stinchfield’s comments come on the heels of Donald Trump suggest at a Phoenix rally last weekend that Team USAs recent loss to Sweden was caused by the progressive politics of its athletes. Wokeism makes you lose, ruin your mind and ruin you as a person, he said. You get crooked. You become demented. Trump, who urged the crowd to cheer the US women’s soccer team, went on to say that the Americans were happy with the team’s defeat. (The former president’s son echoed his father’s comments by interrupting Rapinoe in a tweet. Hey Meganmaybe [its] you! wrote Donald Trump Jr. in response to footballers’ criticism of media coverage of women’s sports after the loss of her teams.)
Politics certainly doesn’t stop at the waterfront, as the Olympics, traditionally a moment of national unity, have become the latest front in the culture wars. Right-wing politicians and pundits, apparently outraged that some athletes have spoken out against racial injustice and other social issues, are now seizing adversity as evidence that American athletes on and off the field are not fit to represent the United States. star Olympian Simone Biles was branded an enemy of the state by conservative talkers for relinquishing her role in the gymnastics team finals. After the four-time gold medal-winning gymnast struggled in her early appearances in Tokyo, Biles made her decision to withdraw from the event, telling reporters on Tuesday that I walked in and felt like I was still doing it for other people. . That just hurts my heart that doing what I like has been taken from me to please other people.
Among those who criticized Biles was the right-wing sports radio host Clay Travis, which appeared on Fox News on Tuesday. I think this is a huge problem for the United States Olympic women’s gymnastics team, which she has decided to retire from mid-competition. We’ve never seen this happen, huh said, adding that Biles should not be commended for her decision and should never have entered the competition. I think stopping in mid-competition is the fundamental level of effort we expect from all our Olympic athletes, he added.
Charlie Kirk, the founder of the right-wing youth group Turning Point USA, went even further in denigrating Biles, call her a selfish sociopath on his podcast. Do you know who has the gold medal? Russia! I have to go watch these four foot Russian Olympians munching on their gold medals and grinning at the Americans, Kirk seeped, before claiming that America is raising a generation of weak people like Simone Biles. He also called her immature and a disgrace to the country. Kirk, who has? previously said that these black athletes in the NBA are privileged brats, Biles accused of teaching the rest of the nation that when the going gets tough, you break into a million pieces.
In an article on conservative site The Federalist, John Daniel Davidson published a after titled Sorry, Simone Biles, the Olympics aren’t about you, it’s about winning for America, in which he seemingly accused Biles of being too weak. Biles does not suffer from any specific mental illness, at least not as far as we know if it has ever manifested itself before,” Davidson wrote. She was not mentally strong when she was supposed to be. He continued: That’s fine. It happens with LeBron James all the time (and if it does, you can see; he stops trying and lets his team lose). But instead of being ashamed of it, or apologizing to her teammates and her compatriots, Biles seemed to enjoy taking care of her mental health, whatever that means. Not surprising, Piers Morgan participated in the attacks, wrote in a Daily mail op-ed that I don’t think it’s remotely brave, heroic, or inspiring to quit. The British commentator added that great champions simply don’t, despite Biless’s historically long list of accolades.
Sources
2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/07/right-rooting-against-americas-olympic-athletes
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]