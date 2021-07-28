Right now takes root against US Olympic athletes

As American athletes compete on the global stage of the Tokyo Olympics, many on the right are not cheering them on. The collection of whiny, overpaid social justice fighters is hard to find, saidNewsmax host Grant Stinchfield, adding that he settled for Team USA’s basketball loss this month because of the players who woke up politics. The team is full of anthem kneelers, and I find it ironic that they are willing to convert USA across their chests, but in the not-so-distant past they would kneel to the national anthem. In addition to taking pleasure in the loss of the men’s basketball teams, Stinchfield also noted that he opposed:Megan Rapinoe and her merry gang of America-hating female soccer players.

Stinchfield’s comments come on the heels of Donald Trump suggest at a Phoenix rally last weekend that Team USAs recent loss to Sweden was caused by the progressive politics of its athletes. Wokeism makes you lose, ruin your mind and ruin you as a person, he said. You get crooked. You become demented. Trump, who urged the crowd to cheer the US women’s soccer team, went on to say that the Americans were happy with the team’s defeat. (The former president’s son echoed his father’s comments by interrupting Rapinoe in a tweet. Hey Meganmaybe [its] you! wrote Donald Trump Jr. in response to footballers’ criticism of media coverage of women’s sports after the loss of her teams.)

Politics certainly doesn’t stop at the waterfront, as the Olympics, traditionally a moment of national unity, have become the latest front in the culture wars. Right-wing politicians and pundits, apparently outraged that some athletes have spoken out against racial injustice and other social issues, are now seizing adversity as evidence that American athletes on and off the field are not fit to represent the United States. star Olympian Simone Biles was branded an enemy of the state by conservative talkers for relinquishing her role in the gymnastics team finals. After the four-time gold medal-winning gymnast struggled in her early appearances in Tokyo, Biles made her decision to withdraw from the event, telling reporters on Tuesday that I walked in and felt like I was still doing it for other people. . That just hurts my heart that doing what I like has been taken from me to please other people.

Among those who criticized Biles was the right-wing sports radio host Clay Travis, which appeared on Fox News on Tuesday. I think this is a huge problem for the United States Olympic women’s gymnastics team, which she has decided to retire from mid-competition. We’ve never seen this happen, huh said, adding that Biles should not be commended for her decision and should never have entered the competition. I think stopping in mid-competition is the fundamental level of effort we expect from all our Olympic athletes, he added.

Charlie Kirk, the founder of the right-wing youth group Turning Point USA, went even further in denigrating Biles, call her a selfish sociopath on his podcast. Do you know who has the gold medal? Russia! I have to go watch these four foot Russian Olympians munching on their gold medals and grinning at the Americans, Kirk seeped, before claiming that America is raising a generation of weak people like Simone Biles. He also called her immature and a disgrace to the country. Kirk, who has? previously said that these black athletes in the NBA are privileged brats, Biles accused of teaching the rest of the nation that when the going gets tough, you break into a million pieces.

In an article on conservative site The Federalist, John Daniel Davidson published a after titled Sorry, Simone Biles, the Olympics aren’t about you, it’s about winning for America, in which he seemingly accused Biles of being too weak. Biles does not suffer from any specific mental illness, at least not as far as we know if it has ever manifested itself before,” Davidson wrote. She was not mentally strong when she was supposed to be. He continued: That’s fine. It happens with LeBron James all the time (and if it does, you can see; he stops trying and lets his team lose). But instead of being ashamed of it, or apologizing to her teammates and her compatriots, Biles seemed to enjoy taking care of her mental health, whatever that means. Not surprising, Piers Morgan participated in the attacks, wrote in a Daily mail op-ed that I don’t think it’s remotely brave, heroic, or inspiring to quit. The British commentator added that great champions simply don’t, despite Biless’s historically long list of accolades.