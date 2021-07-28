Sports
T-Mobile focuses on Boost, Cricket in new prepaid offer
T-Mobile is pulling the gloves off if they were ever on in its battle for prepaid customers. Today, the company announced that Metro by T-Mobile is offering a $25/month plan to entice Boost and Cricket customers to its 5G network. The offer starts on July 29.
T-Mobile said there will be no switching fees for customers dumping Boost, Cricket and others in favor of T-Mobile’s data plan with unlimited 5G. The offer includes a free 5G phone.
Our smartphones are our lifelines, and yet a generation of prepaid customers in the 5G era are being left behind by carriers and schemes that hold them to old technology and slow, overpriced connections. If Cricket or Boost don’t upgrade their customers to 5G, Metro by T-Mobile certainly will, Jon Freier, EVP, T-Mobile Consumer Group, said in a statement. At Metro by T-Mobile we put the customer first. The largest 5G network for half the price of Boost or Cricket, unlimited data with 5G included AND a free 5G phone? Talk about an easy upgrade.
Cricket is the prepaid brand AT&T acquired with its 2014 purchase of Leap Wireless. Metro by T-Mobile has its roots in MetroPCS, which T-Mobile acquired in 2013; that acquisition was often held up as a model for T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint.
In addition to Cricket, T-Mobile, in its press release, also puts a stop to Boost, without saying anything about the fact that T-Mobile would provide the network for Boost customers under a temporary MVNO agreement, which was an enabler in the T-Mobile/Sprint merger .
Long story short, after T-Mobile Boost owner informed Dish Network that the old Sprint CDMA network will shut down in January 2022, Dish chairman Charlie Ergen named T-Mobile the magenta Grinch and it was game on. Since then, Dish has found a new MVNO partner in AT&T, and while the ink on that deal is barely dry, T-Mobile is hammering on Boost’s old technology.
If you switch to Metro, you will not be left behind, according to T-Mobile. Boost and Cricket continue to charge premiums for 5G devices and 5G service, with limited data plans, 5G on only the most expensive plan, and slower and smaller 5G networks. Millions of prepaid customers still have old devices that don’t even have access to last year’s technology, and some on Boost are using technology from a decade ago. Switch to Metro and now get unlimited 5G access on T-Mobile’s 5G network for half your Boost or Cricket wireless service.
It’s an aggressive offer, said Wave7 Research Director Jeff Moore. T-Mobile’s Metro has an offer of $40 per month for switchers, so $25 per month is pretty aggressive. What’s not so different is a free 5G phone.
The idea that a free 5G phone offer is new is completely out of touch with reality, he said. Earlier this month, Wave7 reported how four free 5G phones were being offered to switchers.
It’s also an explosive offer, he said, in that it expires after two years and the price moves back up to a higher rate. That’s not uncommon in telecom as many offers promise a great price for a limited time and the bill goes up after that, but it’s something to watch out for.
Consolidation in prepaid
Never one to put up with a dull moment, the prepaid space is undergoing more changes as Verizon seeks regulatory approval for the nearly $7 billion acquisition of TracFone, which is owned by Amrica Mvil. Public advocacy groups and some lawmakers are asking the FCC to impose conditions to protect Lifeline customers who rely on TracFone for subsidized wireless services.
Last year, Metro by T-Mobile dealers complained on Twitter about the terms imposed on their company after T-Mobile completed its merger with Sprint. At one point, dealers were told they could only sell Metro through T-Mobile rather than other brands besides Metro if they wanted to continue selling the service.
