Evangel Lightning 2021 Football Prediction – Shelby County Reporter
By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor
With one of the toughest 8-man football schedules in the country, the Evangel Lightning will have to do their job for them to win another national championship.
Winners of three consecutive 8-man national titles, however, are coming in this season with the Lightning coming in hungry after failing the ACSC State Championship for the first time under head coach Tim Smith.
However, Smith is now entering his fifth year as leader of the team with one of the biggest rosters he has ever had.
The Lightning will lose a lot of production, especially on the offensive side with last year’s Player of the Year departure from Jett Lodge.
Lodge totaled 1,043 yards as the team’s leading receiver last year, while also making an impact defensively for the Lightning.
Helping with the departure, however, is the return of quarterback Eli Whitfield to lead the charge.
A junior, Whitfield put in 2,100 yards and 36 touchdowns last season and is poised for an even better season this year.
Hell is one of the few familiar faces back on the attacking side of the ball with very few catches or returns to the receiver and running back.
That will put a lot on Whitfields shoulders, but it is a task that excites him.
And while there won’t be a lot of recurring experience around him, there’s a lot of athleticism and a lot of depth.
Tyler Wilson will lead the run back after playing eight games as a sophomore, while Jake Parker is the leading returner to the position thanks to 200 yards last year. That’s two of the five players expected to lug the rock this season.
Receiver will have even less back with Harris Blacks six receptions the most of anyone returning this season. However, Black is one of the best athletes on the team and was on the field last year, while Judah Thompson, Connor Nettles, Aidan Lau, Hayden Black and Zion Thompson should add other reliable hands for Whitfield to throw to.
Perhaps the biggest plus for the attack is the return of four attacking linemen. Carson Donavan and Caleb Lumpkin return as starters, while Thomas Koch and Zach Chandler were in the rotation last year.
Their presence should help the Lightning be more patient as some of the new faces get their feet wet early in the season.
Defensively, 8-man football always presents challenges, but the Lightning should be strong on that side of the ball this season.
Up front they will send some of those offensive linemen back in either direction, while Everson Jones also returns as a starter with a 6-foot-1, 278 pound frame.
Also on the deep front will be Zeke Turner, Riley Mason, Thomas Coach, Chris Le and Grady Watkins. That depth makes it one of the toughest lines of defense to prepare for in 8-man football this season.
Backing them up to the linebacker position will be another welcome sight thanks to the return of Dylan Weathers, who made a total of 96 tackles last season as a junior with five tackles for loss.
Sophomore Kyle Jones will also return as a starter, while Kaden Jones and Hunter Atkins will bring experience back to the position.
At the back, several of the team’s top offensive skill players, including Harris Black, Nettles, and Lau, will field cover and tackle space as leaders in the secondary.
Prediction (10-1): Evangel’s first loss to an 8-man opponent under Smith when the head coach took on rival Ezekiel last year, causing the Lightning to miss out on the ACSC State Championship. That motivated this team. The offense will have some growing pains, but the extra motivation and Whitfield’s return as quarterback should help them continue to make life difficult for opponents. The schedule is certainly not an easy one with Gospel playing against some of the toughest 8-man teams in the country. But winners of three national titles in a row, it’s hard to see them losing multiple 8-man games this season, with just one in the last four years. A blemish is possible due to the schedule, but the Lightning should return to glory as the ACSC State Champs this year, while also getting a shot at a national title.
