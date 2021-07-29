HOCKEY ALUM WOLFF CHARACTERS WITH BROWN





Former UMD men’s hockey captain Nick Wolff has signed a one-year two-way contract with the Boston Bruins, the team announced Monday afternoon. #NHLBrown Announce RFA transactions: https://t.co/HDrCE4wcE1 Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 26, 2021 Wolff, a native of Eagan, Minnesota, served on the Bulldogs’ Blueline from 2016-2020. He was a crucial part of UMD’s back-to-back national championships in 2018 and 2019. During his sophomore season, Wolff helped UMD to a national championship as he played in all 44 games of the season, scoring 13 points and a +8 . rating. A year later, Wolff served as assistant captain when UMD won their second consecutive ring. During that season, the 6-5, 230-pound Wolff skated in 42 games, achieving a career high in points at 18 and an impressive +19 rating. Wolff’s play landed him a spot in the Boston Bruins development camp that summer. During his senior season in 2019-20, Wolff challenged the “C” for the Bulldogs. In a shortened season from COVID-19, the left-handed shot defender dressed in 33 appearances for UMD, scoring 10 points and a +18 rating. During his four-year Bulldog career, Wolff appeared in 156 games, scoring 14 goals and providing 39 assists for 53 career points. In addition, he scored a total of 233 penalty minutes, while finishing with an excellent rating of +59. Since moving from UMD, Wolff has played professionally in both Europe and North America. Last season, Wolff played 18 games in Slovakia with DVTK Jegesmedvek, before returning to North America to dress in 24 games with the AHL’s Providence Bruins.

