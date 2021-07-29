Milwaukee Brewers takes over All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar from Diamondbacks





With the trading deadline less than 48 hours away, the Milwaukee Brewers have been working hard in the trading market to improve the team before the deadline. They took a big step in that today, as they took over All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar from the Arizona Diamondbacks. The move was: first reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN and later made official by the Brewers. The addition of Escobar adds a big bat to the lineup the Brewers need. So far in 2021, Escobar is hitting .246/.300/.478 with 22 home runs and 65 RBI. Mike Vassallo notes that Escobar is tied for fifth in home runs and tied for sixth in RBI. He can also play all over the infield and is a medley at the plate. Most of his games this year were at third base, but he also plays second base regularly and can also play shortstop. He also spent time in the outfield early in his career, although he hasn’t played there since 2017. He didn’t play first base at all, but the Brewers plan to use it at first base against left-handed pitchers. Escobar is in the last year of his contract and will be a free agent at the end of the season. He started his career with the White Sox before being traded to the Twins, where he spent the next six seasons. He was then traded to the Diamondbacks and has been with them for the past few seasons. In exchange for Escobar, the Brewers sent outfielder Cooper Hummel and infielder Alberto Ciprian to the Diamondbacks. Hummel is 26 years old and plays all season with Triple-A Nashville, hitting .254/.435/.508 with 6 homeruns and 15 RBI in 46 games this season. He has mainly played in left field, but also spent some time at first base and as a catcher. Ciprian is 18 years old and is playing in his first year with the organization. He is on the DSL Brewers 1 team in the Dominican Summer League, hitting .378/.465/.514 in 12 games this season. Statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference.

