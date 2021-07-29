India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Highlights 28 Jul 2021 – Cricket Highlights 2 – Guru . Highlights





Ind vs SL 2nd T20I Highlights Today Wednesday, 7/28/2021 – 2nd T20I (N), India tour of Sri Lanka from R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. ICC Ranking Test, ODI & T20 Toss: Sri Lanka chose to field. Ramesh Mendis makes his debut and Sadeera Samarawickrama also joins. “This is a used field and it has been covered, so there may be some early help,” Dasun Shanaka says:.

Charith Asalanka and Ashen Bandara are out.

dhawan says: India would have struck. Ruturaj, Devdutt, Sakariya and Rana debut as expected. India team: 1 Shikhar Dhawan (capt), 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 Devdutt Padikkal, 4 Sanju Samson (wk), 5 Nitish Rana, 6 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 7 Kuldeep Yadav, 8 Rahul Chahar, 9 Navdeep Saini, 10 Chetan Sakariya, 11 Varun Chakravarthy .

Sri Lanka Team1 Avishka Fernando, 2 Binod Bhanuka (wk), 3 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 4 Dhananjaya de Silva, 5 Ramesh Mendis, 6 Garlic Shanaka (capt), 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Isuru Udana, 10 Dushmantha Chameera, 11 Akila Dananjaya . Presentation after match. Dhananjaya de Silva is the Player of the Match: “I am very happy to contribute. In my mind I wanted to bat until the 20th. I thought this was my chance. When you play against India, it’s very tough.” Shikhar Dhawan: The surface was twisted and it stopped a little. Of course we knew that one batsman was short and we knew we had to build the innings smartly and we had to settle at some point. But yeah, we came up 10-15 runs short. I’m very proud of the guys because we put in a really good fight. That never-dying attitude and taking the game to the last game while defending just 132, hats off to bowlers and batters alike. Dasun Shanaka: I thought if we could narrow them down to a low total, we could chase it. In the first six overs we were unable to capitalize. But DDS and Wanindu Hasaranga saved us. I have to thank the BCCI and SLC for this opportunity as this is a huge opportunity for young guys in these times.

