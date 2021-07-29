Summer training crucial ahead of Buckeyes preseason camp

The Buckeyes will begin the preseason on August 3, but the important preparation for the 2021 season comes well before then.

Ohio State returned to typical summer training sessions after the 2020 pandemic pushed aside familiar routines. Arriving and getting faster and stronger are prioritized in summer sessions, alongside building chemistry and team leadership.

When head coach Ryan Day asked the team if anyone had previously had summer training sessions with strength and conditioning coach Mickey Marotti, he said not many hands were raised.

Many of the sophomore Buckeyes are in the same boat as the freshmen who experience the rigors of summer training sessions in Ohio for the first time.

While physical development is a focus, Day said summer sessions lay the foundation that can ultimately lead to championship glory.

Physically that was big, but more important is the leadership and the responsibility and finding ways to create conflict and show leadership because the first time that happens in a game, where we drop a score or something bad happens, we have guys need to step up to leadership roles, Day said. Mick does a great job creating those kinds of situations. Do that right in the preseason because that’s what wins championships in the end, that’s leadership.

Marotti is Ohio State’s Assistant Athletic Director for Soccer Performance and will be entering his 10th season with Ohio State since following Florida’s Urban Meyer in 2012.

The 35-year coaching veteran uses his sports science knowledge to analyze player performance and track data with metrics such as hydration and additional metrics maintained by the state of Ohio to maximize development. Day said Marotti combines those tactics with an old-fashioned work ethic.

There’s no one better at the business than Mick, Day said. We held guys accountable, when we say you have to stand behind a line, you have to stand behind a line. When we say finish through the cone, you have to finish through the cone plus two. If you don’t, you have to do it again. That to me is the key to a great strength and conditioning program.

Senior offensive lineman Thayer Munford enters his fifth year of training under the guidance of Marotis. Munford said Marotti has made him and his teammates stronger, better conditioned and mentally stronger.

The Cincinnati native also said summer training develops player leadership, and it can mean a lot more to players when their teammates step forward and encourage those around them to complete challenging training.

Junior defensive end Zach Harrison said it’s especially important to improve undergrads and freshmen, especially when the going gets tough. With the added wisdom of having passed the challenge of summer training and acclimating to a new team, a new school and a new home, Harrison said he is trying to help the younger Buckeyes with their growing pains.

Freshmen have the hardest time at Ohio State because they don’t know. They come in the best player, and then, for the first time ever in their lives, they’re one of the worst people on the team, Harrison said. We helped them more than anything, tried to show them the way and were there when they felt like, dammit, nothing goes right.

Senior tight end Jeremy Ruckert said he has tried to make it clear that he wants to do everything he can to be there for his teammates so that their confidence is there when it really counts.

Especially during this dead period when the coaches were away, it was more player-driven workouts. I’ve really tried to just be there for those guys, whatever they need, Ruckert said. Whether it’s motivational, or just football wise or even off the field, they have something to do with class or need a ride somewhere. That’s the biggest thing I needed when I was younger. Football is one thing, but if you go to a new school with such expectations, you’re not used to the huge fan base and all that.

Once the Buckeyes start practicing for the season, Day said each week will consist of two days in helmets, a few more with shells, Sunday days off and then a return to shells. The rules allow teams to have nine training sessions in pads, nine in shells and seven in helmets this year, the head coach said.

It can be easy to keep an eye on the future, but Day said before the Buckeyes set their sights on game No. 1 in Minnesota in September, he wants them to remember the Ohio States mantra to stay in the moment and to focus on the task. hand.

You have to do a great job of maximizing the day, Day said. If we can continue to focus on that focus, we would have a chance to play in some championship games.