Andy Murray after losing Tokyo Olympics: ‘I feel crushed’ | ATP tour

After a devastating quarter-final loss in the men’s doubles alongside Joe Salisbury at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, Britain’s Andy Murray took to Twitter to share an emotional message with his fans.

“I feel crushed after today’s loss. Sport can be brutal,” Murray wrote. “Thank you so much Joe Salisbury for the chance to play. You were brilliant. I wish it had gone a little better but [stuff] happens.

“And as this comes to the end of my Olympic journey, I would like to say a huge thank you to Team Great Britain and the entire tennis support team for all they have done to help me perform at my best over the years. It has been an absolute privilege to represent you and my country at four Olympics and it has given me some of the best memories of my life.”

Murray and Salisbury led Croatians Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig 6-4, 4-2 with a spot in the medal rounds on the line. But childhood friends Cilic and Dodig upped their game with aggressive, fearless tennis to turn the game around and move up 4-6, 7-6(2), 10-7.

Murray is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in singles (2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro) and a silver medalist in mixed doubles (2012 with Laura Robson). The former world No. 1 withdrew from singles in Tokyo just before his scheduled first round match against Felix Auger-Aliassime due to a right quad injury.