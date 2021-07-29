Tokyo Olympics TV program for Thursday, July 29 – Orange County Register





Here’s the Tokyo Olympics TV schedule for Thursday, July 29. Thursday’s highlights include the women’s gymnastics all-around competition. Without Simone Biles, the field is wide open. You can watch live on NBC’s Peacock (premium) channel around 4am, or get reruns on NBC in the 5-8:30pm segment. In the swim, NBC will provide live coverage of the women’s 200 breaststroke, men’s 200 back, women’s 100 free and men’s 200 IM finals in the evening. The United States Women’s Basketball Team vs. Japan is in the US at 9:40 PM THURSDAY JULY 29 (all times Pacific) CNBC 23:00 02:00 Fencing Women’s Team Foil Semi-Final (LIVE) Men’s Table Tennis Semi-Final (LIVE) Men’s Water Polo Croatia vs. Montenegro 5pm 11pm Men’s Volleyball USA vs. Brazil (LIVE) Beach Volleyball Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE) Rowing Finals (LIVE) Women’s Rugby USA vs. Australia (LIVE) Cycling BMX Racing Finals (LIVE) Men’s Volleyball USA vs. Brazil (LIVE ) Women’s Badminton Singles Quarter Finals Women’s Gymnastics Trampoline Finals (LIVE) GOLF 8:30 a.m. 2:00 p.m. First round of golf gentlemen 3:30 p.m. 12:00 p.m. Men’s second round of golf (LIVE) NBC 9:00 a.m. 2:00 p.m. Rowing Men’s Water Polo Final USA vs. Italy Cycling BMX Racing Quarter Finals Slalom Canoe Women’s Final Women’s Volleyball USA vs. Turkey Swimming Qualifying Heats 5:00 p.m. 8:30 p.m. Gymnastics All-around swim women (LIVE) 200m breaststroke men 200m backstroke women 100m freestyle men 200m medley individual gymnastics All-around swim women 200m backstroke Semifinals Athletics and field qualification rounds (LIVE) 800m men 400m hurdles Women 100m 8:30 pm 9:05 pm Rugby Women’s Qualifying Round 9:05am 11pm Track and Field Qualifying Rounds Cycling BMX Racing Finals NBCSN 11pm 5:10am Rugby Men’s Bronze Medal and Final Football Men’s Qualifying Round Beach Volleyball Badminton Elimination Round Fencing Women’s Team Foil Bronze Medal and Final (LIVE) 5:10 am 7 am Men’s Basketball Spain vs. Argentina (LIVE) 7:00 a.m. 5:00 p.m. Women’s Table Tennis Singles Final Women’s Handball Montenegro vs. Norway Badminton Elimination Rounds Archery Individual Eliminations Women Handball Sweden vs. France Rowing Final Women’s Volleyball China vs. Taiwan Women’s Rugby Qualifying Round 5pm 11pm Men’s Water Polo USA vs Italy Women’s Volleyball USA vs Turkey Beach Volleyball Men’s Qualifying Round Women’s Handball Montenegro vs Norway Rugby Women’s Qualifying Round OLYMPIC CHANNEL 11 p.m. 4 a.m. Tennis (LIVE) Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarter-finals Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semi-finals 04:00 13:00 Tennis Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarter-finals Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semi-finals 20:00 23:00 Tennis (LIVE) Men’s Singles and Mixed, Semi-Finals Men’s Doubles, Final PEACOCK 3 am 8 am Womens Gymnastics All Around (LIVE) USA 11pm 9:30am Men’s Water Polo USA vs. Italy (LIVE) Slalom Women’s Canoeing Final (LIVE) Rugby Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE) Swimming Qualifying Heats (LIVE) Archery Individual Eliminations Women’s Volleyball USA vs. Turkey (LIVE) Beach Volleyball Qualifying Round 9.30am 3pm Table Tennis Men’s Semifinal Fencing Team Foil Final Women’s Shooting Stage Final Women’s Judo Final Boxing Elimination Rounds Slalom Canoeing Final Women’s 3 p.m. 5 p.m. Men’s Basketball Spain vs. Argentina 17:00 – 21:30 Track & Field Qualifying Rounds (LIVE) Rugby Women’s Qualifying Round Archery Women’s Elimination Round 9:40 PM 11:30 PM Women’s Basketball USA vs. Japan (LIVE)

