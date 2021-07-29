Sports
Athletics vs. Padres – Game Recap – July 28, 2021
SAN DIEGO — Sean Manaea got a perfect game in the sixth inning and Matt Chapman hit a three-run homerun to take the Oakland Athletics to a 10-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.
Manaea (8-6) kept the Padres off the bases until he walked former track and field player Jurickson Profar with one out in the sixth. Pinch-hitter Eric Hosmer then hit a bloop single to shallow center to end Manaea’s bid for a second career no-hitter. The left-handed no-hit the Boston Red Sox on April 21, 2018.
Until Hosmer’s goal, who is reportedly on the trading bloc, the Padres knocked just one ball out of the infield. That was Jake Cronenworth’s flyball to the left for the second of the fifth.
Manaea struckout nine batters in six innings and gave up only one basehit and one walk.
In his previous start, he struckout 13 batters and gave up only one run and three hits in seven innings in a 4-1 win in Seattle.
I’m just trying to be consistent every time I go out, just get a little bit more confident in my stuff,” Manaea said. Go out and try zeroing in any way I can help the guys win.
Having a 4-0 lead before throwing a pitch helped.
These guys got a lead in the first inning so I didn’t have to be too cute with anything, just go after the guys and let the defense work. Just trust my stuff and attack guys. No reason to be out there to be perfect with everything, just go out and toss. That was pretty much it from the start,” he said.
He’s good, said manager Bob Melvin. His fastball sometimes plays like his 90s upper. He hides it. You have a lot coming your way. He has a great change-up which is a separator which makes his fastball so much better and his breaking ball is so much better now. When he throws punches and gets ahead, throws that hard, he’s a tough guy to deal with whether you’re right handed or left handed.
Elvis Andrus had three hits and two RBI’s for the A’s, which split the two-game series.
Blake Snell (4-4) had another short outing for San Diego, giving up seven runs and seven hits in four innings. The lefty walked and retired one.
Snell struggled from the start, walked the first five batters he faced, then gave up the three-run homer to Chapman to make the A’s 4-0. Snell walked leadoff hitter Mark Canha on four straight pitches and walked Matt Olson with one out before Jed Lowrie’s sacrifice fly. After Sean Murphy walked, Chapman drove a 0-1 fastball off the side of the second deck into left field, his 13th.
Canha added RBI singles in the second and fourth, and Andrus also had an RBI single in the fourth. Andrus had another RBI-single in the seventh when the A’s scored three runs on three hits and two errors to make it 10-0.
Austin Nola hit an RBI double in the seventh for the Padres. They added three runs in the ninth, including on Profar’s double and pinch-hitter Victor Caratini’s single.
TRADE
The warring A’s obtained OR Starling Marte from the Marlins for left-handed Jess Luzardo. Oakland, which started the day six games behind AL West leader Houston, also took over lefthanded reliever Andrew Chafin from the Chicago Cubs this week. Marte, 32, hits .306 with a .859 OPS and 22 stolen bases in 25 attempts. It is the third time in 18 months that Marte has been traded.
NEXT ONE
Athletics: RHP Frankie Montas (8-8, 4.34 ERA) is scheduled for Thursday-evening in the opener of a four-game series with the Los Angeles Angels, who have not yet named a starter.
Padres: RHP Joe Musgrove (6-7, 3.13) starts Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies, who will counter LHP Kyle Freeland (1-5, 4.85).
