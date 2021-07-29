Sports
Washington Football Team Follows Cleveland Guardians’ Name Change Process
RICHMOND, Va. — If the Cleveland Indians are having trouble with their name change, there is one team that can benefit: the Washington Football Team.
Washington President Jason Wright said he will keep an eye on any roadblocks Cleveland faces with his new name, the Guardians, in hopes of learning lessons and avoiding them in the future.
Wright said again that Washington will unveil a new name “early ’22.” But even though the team announced its intention to adopt a different name before Cleveland did, Washington was able to take advantage of the baseball franchise being the first to announce its new name. Cleveland revealed to the Guardians on Friday.
“One of the things I keep looking at is… what happens from now on? What are the legal and trademarks that pop up?” Wright told ESPN. “How do they navigate those in the future? Only the little implementation bogeymen that can pop up are of interest to me.”
Indeed, Cleveland also has a roller derby team called the Guardians, which could pose legal challenges. The roller derby team has been playing in Cleveland since 2016 and owns the domain clevelandguardians.com. It is likely that the parties would come to a financial agreement so that the baseball franchise can purchase that domain, as well as other social media handles. Either way, it provides a blueprint for Washington.
“It will never be perfect,” Wright said. “But I want it to be as seamless as possible and of the quality it deserves, so these little things, these gremlins that can pop up in the implementation process, are very important to me. Once we roll this out, it should be something, regardless of the initial reaction of the fans, that we are not doing anything ourselves, which makes that process more challenging.”
Wright said he has long been in touch with Cleveland officials as they walk a similar path.
“I know they feel good about being on the other side,” Wright said. “They are convinced, just as I am convinced, that the fanbase ties are very loyal, that people want to believe the best about the franchise and that the real work usually happens at the back of the announcement. How does that work? the new name is integrated into the experience? How do you consistently win under that new name to take root? I’ve been paying attention.”
That’s why it didn’t bother Wright that Cleveland had chosen a new name for Washington. Wright was hired by the franchise 11 months ago and had to help not only find a new name, but also set up a new business structure, which involved hiring new people with no ties to the organization. Cleveland’s situation was more stable.
“In an ideal world, you’re doing a lot of work before announcing the name change,” Wright said. “You do a lot of the important work and research well in advance of an announcement. That’s the ideal way to do it. We’ve picked up something else and that’s fine. We strongly believe the mapped out process is the right one.”
Like Cleveland, Washington has to deal with an emotional fan base tied to an earlier name that has been around for generations.
“It’s a heavy weight, and a heavy weight takes some lifting to be carried properly,” Wright said. “To tie the knot in early 2022 and release a name that’s fully fleshed out with new merchandise and swag and logos and mantras and aspects of the new fan experience and rituals ready to go, that’s the right time for us.” to do it.”
