Alta Laguna Park tennis court is being converted for pickleball





Following calls from pickleball players to acknowledge the sport’s growth in the community, the city of Laguna Beach will increase the number of courts on which paddle sports can be played. The Laguna Beach City Council unanimously approved a plan to convert one of the six tennis courts in Alta Laguna Park into permanent pickleball courts. Depending on the configuration, two or three pickleball courts can be made from the repurposed tennis court. It’s really in response to an overwhelming number of requests we’ve received from local residents seeking additional pickleball capacity in the city because it’s a very fast-growing sport and many residents participate in it, Deputy Director of Public Works said Michael Litschi on introducing the item during Tuesdays council meeting. $17,000 is set aside from the Park in Lieu fund to cover the cost of the renovation of the Alta Laguna courts. The recommendation to expand pickleball capacity in Laguna Beach came on July 12 through a vote by the City Recreation Commission. Pickleball is currently allowed in Lang Park from 8 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Sundays. A second tennis court in Alta Laguna Park will also have two temporary pickleball courts, whose hours will match those the sport is allowed in Lang Park. About 10 residents spoke at the gathering, most of whom were in favor of expanding pickleball capacity. One thing I want to emphasize is that the tennis players have access to the Alta [Laguna Park] courts from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., when it’s lit, so basically it’s from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week, said Roger Kempler, a member of the recreation committee. It seems very arbitrary to me, because there are all kinds of noises in that large park, to limit pickleball. It just doesn’t make sense to me. Some speakers suggested that in the interest of playing pickleball and tennis simultaneously, the permanent pickleball courts should be placed at the end, with the shared-use court adjacent. The orientation of the orbits relative to the sun was another concern, while others argued for most pickleball orbits to potentially be placed in the space to be remodeled. It’s not like you should determine where the sun is on any given day, because it changes 365 days a year, Claudia Redfern said. I would recommend optimizing the space and applying three lanes, not necessarily taking the sun into account. There’s a visor for that. Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf, who shed light on the fact that she had pulled a muscle while playing pickleball earlier in the day, was brought up for discussion. She agreed with the claims of many pickleball supporters, including that it is a sport open to people of all ages and that many of those who practice the sport have tennis backgrounds. That’s the thing about pickleball, Kempf said. You can be young and good, and you can be old and good. That doesn’t happen often in sports. When you’re old, you’re usually not well. Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

