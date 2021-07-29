How the Olympics Are Hooking Non-Sports Fans – NBC Connecticut

This story originally appeared on LX.com

I don’t get any sports.

Athletics has just never been my thing. I was actually bullied in high school for being the only student who refused to run the mile, forcing everyone to run it twice as punishment for my lack of effort. And I regularly call the NBA finals that game where they have to play six times and whoever wins four times gets the ring.

Still, every two years I watch an event like table tennis as if it were the season finale of This Is Us.

This weekend I was at my neighborhood nail salon watching the wall-mounted TV when American fencer Lee Kiefer finish her first of three rounds against Inna Deriglazova of Russia in individual foil screens. I got into this game with no knowledge of Kiefer or Derigalzova and absolutely no understanding of what foil fencing was (still not sure). But at that point I was addicted.

Suddenly this game was all that mattered. And I watched the former 10th place finish in the Rio Olympics come an inch closer to taking a big win, as if every broken nail I endured this week led me to see this glorious moment for team USA

The Olympics, for non-sports fans like me, are often one of the few times when the adrenaline, competition and patriotic pride of these games can capture our undivided attention.

And it seems there may be a reason for this sudden onset of athletic fandom.

Perhaps it is in part due to the fact that while I don’t consider myself an athlete, much of what is considered [sports] is generally not what we think about, said Robert Thompson, director of Bleier Center for Television & Popular Culture and trustee professor at Syracuse University.

Most people mean they don’t watch the big sports.

In my case he is right. While fencing, badminton, and skateboarding are undeniably sports, the subject of athletics is always reminiscent of the great American sports such as basketball, soccer, baseball, and soccer, which I don’t really like. But during the Olympics, I immediately got involved in events like water polo and synchronized swimming.

Being a non-athlete who doesn’t like football doesn’t mean you can’t take up judo or something, the pop culture expert explained.

That doesn’t mean I’ll suddenly take up table tennis, but as Thompson explained, the Olympics have a natural tendency to spark interest because of the marketing.

And it’s not just advertising that can get you excited for the big event. Even with little knowledge of the sport or the athletes, Thompson says the background you hear from Olympic commentators is incredibly clever at drawing you in.

In an extraordinarily short period of time you were told this dramatic information and you were indoctrinated to care about this sport that you might not have heard of otherwise,” he said.

When Thompson said this, it got me thinking. I remembered watching Kiefer and Derigalzova do their two musketeers thing on television, I heard the commentators describe the reasons why a win for Kiefer would be incredible. Her opponent had won gold in 2016 and this would be the first gold medal in United States history in individual foil fencing. And just like that, I wanted Kiefer to win. And not just win. I wanted her to embarrass Derigalzova.

Don’t we all love a good underdog win?

In major American sports like basketball, longtime fans know the game and the stats that come with every matchup, and the rest of us have no idea who to give and why. But the Olympics almost immediately create equality to make us care about people,” Thompson said.

It’s a bit like reality TV. The drama is so simple,” he said, and there is instant gratification. And unlike sports where many of the players have already made a name for themselves and are paid millions, we can see stars being formed before our very eyes during the Olympics.”

And of course the Olympics have variety and pageantry. There’s a lot more that could appeal to someone like me who has little to no interest in games of physical strength, he added.

Thompson likens watching the Olympics to the old vaudeville days where if you didn’t like one act, there was something else 10 minutes later. Unlike football where you’re lucky if it’s over in three hours.

Thompsons got a run. In the two hours it took me to finish my mani-pedi, I’d seen the US play against Japan in water polo, the Kiefer vs Derigalzova fencing match, and an event I’ve just called extreme kayaking. I didn’t even get a chance to get bored.

It’s like Thompson said, the Olympics are good for the low attention span generation.

(But was that shadow, or…?)

For millennials like myself and members of Gen Z born in a time of so many entertainment choices, the Olympics have a low barrier to entry due to our volatile focus accustomed to Snaps or IG stories.

A recent poll by The Morning Consult found that: only about 40% of Gen Z planned to watch the Tokyo Olympics, and while that’s lower than the more than 50% of other generations who planned to watch, Thompson thinks that number is actually quite high.

In its day, with so few television options, you really had no choice but to watch the Olympics when they came. For a generation that grew up with streaming platforms to suit every fantasy, young people have come to expect more from the ability to watch what they want, whenever they feel like watching it. So Thompson thinks 40+% is still a pretty solid number for potential viewers of the Tokyo Olympics, given all the options young people have.

He may be right. While I have my pick of Peacock, Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime subscriptions, I expect to be sucked into more obscure Olympic sports dramas before the torch goes out next month.