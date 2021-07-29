Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll hopes Jamal Adams extension will be done ‘very soon’

RENTON, Wash. – A Jamal Adams extension was more of a matter of when rather than or for the Seattle Seahawks and their Pro Bowl strong safety. That time could be soon.

“Talks have been going on for a while and were very friendly,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday. “He’s in a good place. They’ve worked very hard so far. I’m hopeful that it will be sorted out here soon, very quickly.”

Adams reported on Tuesday along with the rest of the team for training camp, as expected. He did not participate in the team’s first practice on Wednesday, but seemed engaged as he watched from the sidelines, high-fives some teammates and instructs others while wearing his jersey and a Seahawks baseball cap.

When asked whether Adams was contract-related, Carroll gave an indirect answer, noting that he is recovering from off-season surgeries on his shoulder and fingers.

“It wouldn’t work yet,” Carroll said. “So it’s okay right now at this point. He’s there for the walk-throughs and he’s in the meetings and all that sort of thing.”

Another Seahawk looking for a new deal, left tackle Duane Brown, was also a spectator during Wednesday’s practice. Carroll said it is not an injury issue and described Brown not exercising as a maintenance issue, as he did when Brown attended minicamp but did not practice.

Carroll declined to discuss whether the Seahawks and Brown are negotiating an extension.

“He did the whole run today,” Carroll said of Brown, who turns 36 next month. “Starting camp. I’ve come a long way. He looked great. He’s in excellent shape. Hopefully we’ll get a lot of work over time, but right now we have extra guys on the left that helps us a bit with rotations, so he didn’t work today.”

Jamarco Jones filled in for Brown on Wednesday with the No. 1 offense. Kyle Fuller took center stage as Ethan Pocic failed to practice due to what Carroll described as a nagging hamstring injury, even though he was not placed on the physically unable to perform.

The Seahawks put rookie wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge and Travis Homer (calf) run back on PUP to start camp. Eskridge, chosen in the second round with Seattle’s first of three draft picks, was sidelined earlier in the offseason with an injured big toe.

“We’re going to think very carefully about getting him back here in a week or two,” Carroll said on Wednesday.

Defensive end Aldon Smith practiced for the first time on Wednesday since signing a one-year deal with Seattle in April. The Seahawks excused him from the mini camp because Smith didn’t feel like he was physically ready.

He is scheduled to appear on August 24 on a battery charge in Louisiana.

“He’s been working really hard here all summer,” said Carroll. “I didn’t think it was time for him in the spring just because we didn’t know what kind of work was coming in, but he’s in really good shape now, he’s worked really hard to get here and was excited to see what he resembles.”

Carroll said 90 of the 91 players on the Seattle roster have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The only holdout, which Carroll did not identify, has “real personal reasons” for not getting the vaccine.

“Our guys have made an extraordinary effort to look after each other,” said Carroll. “The statement they made, especially the guys who weren’t sure what to do, they made a decision based on their team and themselves and they wanted to do what was best for everyone and what would be safest for everyone. It’s a great statement that our guys have made.”