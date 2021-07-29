China beats US for gold in women’s 200m relay – Twin Cities

TOKYO (AP) — The latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a one-year delay due to the coronavirus pandemic:

____

DISTURBED ALERT

China has surprised the US and Australia with a world record performance in the women’s 4×200 meter freestyle relay.

Katie Ledecky took the anchor leg for the Americans in third, nearly 2 seconds behind the Chinese and also behind the Aussies.

Ledecky passed Australia’s Leah Neale and closed the big gap on China’s Li Bingjie, but was unable to catch up in the end.

Li touched down in 7 minutes and 40.33 seconds, denying both Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus another gold medal. After winning both the 200 and 400 free individual titles, Titmus started for Australia in the relay.

The Americans took silver in 7:40.73, while Australia took bronze in 7:41.29. It was the first world swim record of the Tokyo Games – in fact, all three medalists broke the previous figure of 7:41.50 set by the Aussies at the 2019 World Championships.

____

Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena continue in the Olympic beach volleyball tournament.

The Americans defeated Julian Azaad and Nicolas Capogrosso of Argentina 21-19, 18-21, 15-6 to improve to 2-1 in the round robin. That’s good for at least one more game in Tokyo.

In total, the American teams are in the preliminary stage 8-1. Three other teams have one game left to play.

____

USA Climbing head coach Josh Larsen has returned to the United States due to the death of his father.

Meg Coyne, national team coach and assistant coach, temporarily takes on the role of Larson.

Sport climbing makes its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games. Qualifying rounds begin on August 3 in the men. The ladies qualify the next day.

____

Reigning gold BMX medalists Mariana Pajon of Columbia and Connor Fields of the United States are through to the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics.

Pajon is the only BMX rider to have won two Olympic gold medals. She won all three of her qualifying rounds to finish with three points. Her biggest challenger, American Alise Willoughby, also won her three qualifying runs.

Fields, gold medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, won two qualifying heats and finished second in another. France’s Joris Daudet and Sylvain Andre won all three of their heats.

Former world champion Niek Kimmann from the Netherlands won two motos to qualify after colliding with a race director who had run into the track during a training run on Monday.

The top four riders from each of the two semi-finals will advance to Friday’s final.

____

Simone Biles has taken to social media to express her gratitude for the support she has received since dropping out of the women’s gymnastics team final at the Tokyo Olympics.

She withdrew after the first rotation, jumped, because she said she wasn’t in the right space to compete.

A day later, she gave up her chance to defend her all-around title.

The most decorated gymnast ever said in a tweet: “The outpouring of love and support I have received has made me realize that I am more than my performance and gymnastics that I never really believed before.”

Biles has still not decided whether she will participate in the individual events.

The women’s all-around competition is Tokyo time on Thursday night, while the individual events begin on Sunday.

____

MEDAL ALERT

American swimmer Caeleb Dressel lives up to the hype and has won the first individual Olympic gold medal of his career.

Dressel kept the defending Olympic champion, Australian Kyle Chalmers, at bay with a furious sprint to the wall. The winning time was an Olympic record of 47.02 seconds.

Dressel defeated Chalmers by just six hundredths of a second, giving the 2016 winner a silver medal this time. The bronze was claimed by the Russian Kliment Kolesenikov.

The first three gold medals of Dressel’s career were all in the relay.

Now he’s earned one, all by himself.

____

MEDAL ALERT

China has won its first gold medal in the Olympic swimming pool.

Zhang Yufei delivered a dominating performance, winning the women’s 200m butterfly with an Olympic record of 2 minutes, 3.86 seconds. She was more than a body size ahead of the pair of Americans, Regan Smith and Hali Flickinger.

The American swimmers dueled back and forth for the silver, with Smith taking the lead at the end and tapping in 2:05.30. Flickinger took the bronze in 2:05.65.

____

Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini has apologized for yelling at himself with a homophobic bouncer during a loss at the Tokyo Games.

Fognini used the offensive Italian word repeatedly during Wednesday’s three-set defeat to Russian athlete Daniil Medvedev in Wednesday’s third round.

Fognini writes in an Instagram story that the extremely hot conditions “touched his head” and that he “used a very stupid expression to myself”.

He adds that “I obviously didn’t mean to offend anyone’s feelings” and that “I love the LGBT community and I apologize for the nonsense I’m spouting.”

The Instagram story is written on a rainbow background.

The oft-volatile Fognini was kicked out of the US Open doubles tournament in 2017 for vulgarly insulting the chair umpire during his first-round loss in singles.

____

MEDAL ALERT

Australia’s Izaac Stubblety-Cook has won the 200m breaststroke at the Olympic swimming pool in Tokyo.

Stubblety-Cook rallied on the last lap to pass Arno Kamminga from the Netherlands, who quickly went out and tried to hold on. The winning time was an Olympic record of 2 minutes 6.38 seconds as the Aussies captured their fifth gold in the swimming competition, as did the mighty US team.

Kamminga ran the first 150 meters below the world record pace, but dropped to silver in 2:07.01. The bronze went to the Finnish Matti Mattsson in 2:07.24.

American Nic Fink finished fifth.

____

MEDAL ALERT

United States Bobby Finke takes gold in the debut of the men’s 800m freestyle at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri took the silver after leading most of the race, while the bronze went to Ukraine’s Mykhailo Romachuk.

It was an exciting ending. Germany’s Florian Wellbrock took the lead from Paltrinieri on the final flip, with Finke lurking in fourth. But the American set a dizzying pace at the end of the 16-lap race, passing all three swimmers in front of him to take the gold.

Finke’s winning time was 7 minutes, 41.87 seconds, just 0.24 for Paltrinieri. Romachuk finished in 7:42.33, bringing Wellbrock back to fourth.

The men’s 800 freestyle was added to the Olympic program for the Tokyo Games, marking the men’s first approximate distance since there was an 880-meter race at the 1904 St. Louis Games.

____

MEDAL ALERT

Italy’s Valentina Rodini and Federica Cesarini have soared over the last 50 meters to take the gold medal in the women’s lightweight double sculls.

The Dutch team of Marieke Keizer and Ilse Paulis led almost the entire race, but dropped to the bronze medal in the final 20 meters when the French team of Laura Tarantola and Claire Bove won silver.

The Dutch team almost completely slipped out of the medals, gaining just 0.01 seconds ahead of Great Britain on the podium.

____

American beach volleyball players Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil sent Kenya into the air in just 25 minutes, the fastest women’s competition since the Olympics took on their current format.

The American duo defeated Brackcides Khadambi and Gaudencia Makokha 21-8, 21-6 to improve to 2-0 and almost certainly secure a spot in the knockout round of 16. They still have one game to go, Saturday against Brazil.

The match was the fastest since the International Volleyball Federation adopted the rally scoring and best-of-three sets format in 2002.

____

MEDAL ALERT

Irish duo Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan held off a late attack from Germany’s Jonathan Rommelmann and Jason Osborne to win the gold medal in the men’s lightweight double sculls.

The Irish boat looked safe for the first 1,000 meters before the Germans closed the gap with 500 to go and threatened to equalize.

A late rise over the last 200 meters sent the Irish to victory by 0.86 seconds.

Italy’s Stefano Oppo and Pietro Ruta won bronze.

____

MEDAL ALERT

New Zealand’s Grace Pendergrast and Kerri Gowler have won gold in the women’s rowing pair.

The Kiwi duo won the world championship in 2019 and were preferred to take the win in Tokyo. They are only the third non-European team to win the Olympic event and the first since 1996.

Russia’s Vasilisia Stepanova and Elena Oriabinskaia jumped past Canadian Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens over the last 300 meters to take the silver medal. Canada won bronze.

____

MEDAL ALERT

Croatian brothers Martin and Valent Sinkovic dominated the men’s pair in Olympic rowing, riding to victory in a race they led from the start.

The Croats were the big favorites. They won double sculls in 2016, then switched boat disciplines and won two world championships before claiming another Olympic gold medal. They are the first men to win Olympic gold in both doubles and sweep pairs.

The Romanian duo Marius Cozmiuc and Ciprian Tudosas won silver. Denmark’s Frederic Vystavel and Joachim Sutton won bronze.

____

— More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports