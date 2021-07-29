braves vs. Mets – Game Recap – July 28, 2021

NEW YORK — Pinch-hitter Brandon Drury delivered a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and rightfielder Michael Conforto threw a runner at the plate in the ninth to hold the New York Mets 2-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday-evening.

The first-place Mets have maintained their five-game lead over the third-placed Braves in the NL East by splitting the first four games of the five-game series.

That was like a playoff game, said Atlanta manager Brian Snitker.

Drury, batting for Trevor May (4-2) after the reliever struckout two batters in a perfect seventh, Max Fried’s 1-0 pitch hit left field seats for his fourth pinch-hit homer of the season, tying Major League lead with the Braves Pablo Sandoval.

In the eighth, Jeurys Familia struckout Austin Riley and Dansby grounded out Swanson to escape a two-to-one, one-out jam created by Aaron Loup.

The Braves almost tied the score in the ninth, when Edwin Daz gave up a leadoff double to Abraham Almonte and an one-out single to the right of pinch-hitter Ehire Adrianza. Third base coach, Ron Washington, waved emphatically to Almonte when Conforto, who attacked and fielded the ball with one jump, fired straight at the plate.

James McCann caught the ball sno-cone style and made a swipe tag that just clamped Almonte as he slid.

You can’t make a better throw than that and for McCann to catch the throw and apply the tag as he did to finish the game, it was just a great game on both sides, said Mets manager Luis Rojas.

The crowd of 25,787 rose and roared as the typically reserved Conforto yelled at teammates in the outfield.

The best feeling in the world, Conforto said. I can’t put into words how it feels. I’m still shaking now. Just a great moment.

The Braves challenged the call, which held up after a brief reassessment.

We got a big hit, they made a great game, said Snitker. Conforto played great. He couldn’t throw the ball better than that.

Daz then got Sandoval to fly out for his 23rd save.

I was in the dugout and I was almost screaming, said Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill. Mike came forward and just threw it away. Bang-bang playing on the record and called him out. I had a blackout. That’s so huge, a 2-1 game, that’s great.

Megill, who was pitching on his 26th birthday, shutout in the sixth before Riley’s one-out homer ended the night in third in the last two games for the Braves third baseman. Megill gave up five hits and one walk, while striking out six and lowering his ERA to 2.04, the second-lowest mark for a Mets rookie to seven starts behind only Nolan Ryan (1.99).

Pretty cool that my names are up there, Megill said. It’s a cool award to have, but there’s more work to be done.

Megill also scored the first run for Mets in the third, when he kept the inning alive with a two-out single in the second in a row in which he singled. Brandon Nimmo walked and Pete Alonso singled before Jeff McNeil drove Megill home with a single. The goal extended McNeils’ batting streak to a 15-game career.

McNeil finished 2 for 4 and hit .396 with 13 RBI on the streak.

Fried (7-7) suffered the bad luck loss after two runs on five hits and two walks, striking out nine in seven innings.

At the end of the day we needed baseball and I couldn’t, he said.

Ozzie Albies had two hits for the Braves.

SO YOU SAY IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY

Megill became the 11th Mets pitcher to start on his birthday. Jacob deGrom and Ron Darling each did that twice and the second to single and score a run. Darling went 2 for 3 with two runs scored on his 26th birthday on August 19, 1986.

Megill is the first pitcher to hit and score a run on his birthday since Gio Gonzalez did that for the Milwaukee Brewers on his 33rd birthday in 2018.

Megill is the second big leaguer in two days to start on his birthday. Brad Keller turned 26 on Tuesday, when he threw seven innings for the Kansas City Royals and his tenth this season. Jose Urquidy, Freddy Peralta, Drew Smyly and Kwang Hyun Kim all won on their birthdays this year.

AUSTIN’S POWER

Riley’s homer in the sixth was his seventh in 18 games at Citi Field, surpassing notable Mets rivals such as JT Realmuto (six in 51 games), Jayson Werth (five in 70 games) and Trea Turner (five in 39 games).

TRAINERS ROOM

Braves: OF Joc Pederson (stomach upset) returned to the lineup after missing Tuesday’s game. C Travis dArnaud (left thumb) is slated to begin a drug addiction rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday. RHP Huascar Ynoa (broken right hand) is expected to start drug addiction next Tuesday.

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (right forearm) threw from 90 feet and is expected to throw a different side Thursday.

NEXT ONE

Braves: LHP Drew Smyly (7-3, 4.30 ERA) left his previous start on Saturday after four innings due to a sore left knee, but was able to do his usual work between starts.

Mets: RHP Taijuan Walker (7-4, 3.43) has given up 12 runs (11 earned) in 4 1/3 innings in his last two starts, lifting his ERA from 2.50 to a season high of 3, 43.

