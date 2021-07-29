Not Just Football: Fall Athletics Includes Football, Volleyball, Cross Country Skiing

With COVID-19 protocols and regulations coming to an end, fans can expect fall sports teams to resume normal operations. Here’s what you can expect from women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross-country.

women’s football

For the women’s soccer team, that means they want to improve their 1-11-1 record from last season. With the departure of senior striker Tia Dupont, the Canes are looking for a new leader on the attacking side of the pitch. Mia Atrio, the up-and-coming sophomore, is one of many young players expected to take a more active role. Last season, the forward played in 12 games, but started only five. However, Atrio had one of the highest shooting attempts on the roster, seven in total with three of those shots on target.

At the back of the field, Canes fans can expect veteran goalkeepers Tyler Speaks and Melissa Dagenais to lead the defence. Last season, the two had a healthy dose of competition and shared the starter role. Speaks appeared in 10 games for the Canes, starting nine and making 40 saves. Dagenais played in four games, started three and made 20 saves.

With three months off from the end of the spring season to the start of the fall season, head coach Sarah Barnes said she hopes her players will take advantage of the time off to prepare for the new season.

For them, it’s what they do when they’re not with us, Barnes said. They need to make sure they are committed to the fitness side of things; they have to make sure they improve technically, keep an eye on the match and improve tactically.

Volley-ball

Coming off an inaugural spring season, the women’s volleyball team and head coach Jose Keno Gandara will welcome eight freshmen this fall. The team played in the fall and spring last season, finishing with an 11-7 record with victories over the University of North Carolina, Duke and rival Florida State.

Gandara praised his players for their efforts throughout the season.

It’s been a group effort with the next-man-up mentality this entire season, Gandara said. It was a matter of our players understanding new concepts.

Freshmen Yaidaliz Rosado and Nyah Anderson joined the team for the spring season, but did not appear in games. Six other freshmen will join them this fall, including high school standout Hanna Bissler. Ashley Carr, Kendall Lukachek, Alanys Viera, McKayla Vincent and Peyman Yardimci will also join the team.

While the departure of seniors Elizaveta Lukianova and Janet Kalaniuvalu, who both received All-East Coast Region honors, will leave a gap in the team roster, fans can expect up-and-coming juniors Savannah Vach and Janice Leao to take a more active leadership role.

Vach currently ranks sixth in career assists in Miami and had 378 assists, five aces, 19 blocks and eight kills in eight games last season. Leao was at the forefront of last season’s FSU streak leading the way with 11 kills, two aces and six blocks.

Cross-country skiing

The men’s and women’s cross-country teams are looking to improve this season after both teams placed 15th in the ACC Championships. After breaking into Miami’s all-time top-10 in the 6K last season, senior Emma Langlois is returning for one final year while earning her master’s degree in health administration.

In addition, retuners Daphnee Lavassas and Sierra Oliveira will look to build on last season’s belated success. After the COVID-19 pandemic delayed her freshman season, Lavassas broke into Miami’s all-time top-10 6K list during her first meeting. Oliveira is coming off a strong outdoor track season in which she ran a 400m time of 54.75 and made her debut in Miami’s 4×400m relay.

On the men’s side, up-and-coming junior Andrew Madden will be making his comeback after leading the Canes for most of last season. Madden currently ranks ninth in program history in the 8K and was the first Cane to break into the top-10 list since 2017.