Olympic tennis best bets for July 28

We’re in the quarter-finals of the Olympic tennis draws and there are some unsurprising names left on the men’s side. There are also surprisingly skewed lines, and the question is, can anyone get mad? I have a man in mind.

Karen Khachanov (-120) vs. Ugo Humbert (-109)

This is sure to be a blast, with two of the most in-form players in the world meeting in the quarter-finals of the Olympics with the chance to win one game of a medal.

Surprisingly, Khachanov and Humbert never met, so there’s no mutual baseline to work from. Looking at the match-up here, and in some splits, the first thing we need to tackle is Khachanov’s battle against leftists.

In the past 52 weeks, he has won just 13-12 against left-handers (52%) versus 58.8% of his tour-level matches against right-handers. Notably, they’ve stumbled the Russian lately, needed a third set to just pass a markedly inferior Yoshi Nishioka earlier in the tournament and lost during the grass season to Denis Shapovalov and Feli Lopez. He has lost five of his last seven games against left-handers and his two wins are in three-setters.

The road from Ugo Humbert to the neighborhoods here is objectively more impressive. Pablo Andujar and Miomir Kecmanovic are no slouch on hard courts and Stefanos Tsitsipas’ level was high in the fourth round. Nishioka, James Duckworth and an out-of-form Diego Schwartzman leave a lot to be desired.

Humbert’s brute strength and his ability to attack Khachanov’s backhand should be a huge advantage here. I expect him to throw forehands into the corner, force lazy mistakes and put down putty shots.

I expect the Frenchman to prevail here and make him a -130 favourite.

Rim: Humbert -109

Pablo Carreno-Busta (+255) vs. Daniel Medvedev (-350)

There is often a stereotype that the Spaniards can only play on clay, and that couldn’t be less true with Carreno-Busta. The world no. 11 has proven to be even more deadly on hard courts, especially when conditions are hot and fast.

Well, not only is it hot in Japan, it’s so hot they’ve had to postpone the matches until later in the day on Thursday. I think PCB must be as dangerous as ever, and it can’t hurt that he has a lot of history competing for Spain and playing well in international events.

PCB went to the clay court in Hamburg and won that event impressively, beating some talented players in great form, and he impressed again in Tokyo with some quality wins over Marin Cilic and Dominik Koepfer. Medvedev’s form could not have been more shaky, with less comfortable victories over Alexander Bublik and Fabio Fognini in this event.

It just feels like Medvedev isn’t quite at his A+ level here, and that should expose him to one of the world’s most consistent groundstrokes. We can see a disruption here, but I’m going to support the game spread as a way to bet on a very tight affair.

Edge: Carreno-Busta +4.5 games

