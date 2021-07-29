Sports
Olympic tennis best bets for July 28
The app is back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to get real-time player news, mobile alerts and follow your favorite players. In addition, you can now view items and player cards. Get it here!
We’re in the quarter-finals of the Olympic tennis draws and there are some unsurprising names left on the men’s side. There are also surprisingly skewed lines, and the question is, can anyone get mad? I have a man in mind.
Karen Khachanov (-120) vs. Ugo Humbert (-109)
This is sure to be a blast, with two of the most in-form players in the world meeting in the quarter-finals of the Olympics with the chance to win one game of a medal.
Surprisingly, Khachanov and Humbert never met, so there’s no mutual baseline to work from. Looking at the match-up here, and in some splits, the first thing we need to tackle is Khachanov’s battle against leftists.
In the past 52 weeks, he has won just 13-12 against left-handers (52%) versus 58.8% of his tour-level matches against right-handers. Notably, they’ve stumbled the Russian lately, needed a third set to just pass a markedly inferior Yoshi Nishioka earlier in the tournament and lost during the grass season to Denis Shapovalov and Feli Lopez. He has lost five of his last seven games against left-handers and his two wins are in three-setters.
The road from Ugo Humbert to the neighborhoods here is objectively more impressive. Pablo Andujar and Miomir Kecmanovic are no slouch on hard courts and Stefanos Tsitsipas’ level was high in the fourth round. Nishioka, James Duckworth and an out-of-form Diego Schwartzman leave a lot to be desired.
Humbert’s brute strength and his ability to attack Khachanov’s backhand should be a huge advantage here. I expect him to throw forehands into the corner, force lazy mistakes and put down putty shots.
I expect the Frenchman to prevail here and make him a -130 favourite.
Rim: Humbert -109
Editor’s Note: Get a head start with our top-notch betting tools packed with live odds, betting trends, predictions, player predictions, our comprehensive Edge Finder and much more. And don’t forget to use the promo code SAVE10 to get a 10% discount. Click here to learn more!
Pablo Carreno-Busta (+255) vs. Daniel Medvedev (-350)
There is often a stereotype that the Spaniards can only play on clay, and that couldn’t be less true with Carreno-Busta. The world no. 11 has proven to be even more deadly on hard courts, especially when conditions are hot and fast.
Well, not only is it hot in Japan, it’s so hot they’ve had to postpone the matches until later in the day on Thursday. I think PCB must be as dangerous as ever, and it can’t hurt that he has a lot of history competing for Spain and playing well in international events.
PCB went to the clay court in Hamburg and won that event impressively, beating some talented players in great form, and he impressed again in Tokyo with some quality wins over Marin Cilic and Dominik Koepfer. Medvedev’s form could not have been more shaky, with less comfortable victories over Alexander Bublik and Fabio Fognini in this event.
It just feels like Medvedev isn’t quite at his A+ level here, and that should expose him to one of the world’s most consistent groundstrokes. We can see a disruption here, but I’m going to support the game spread as a way to bet on a very tight affair.
Edge: Carreno-Busta +4.5 games
Points bet is our official sports betting partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking on our links.
Sources
2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/olympic-tennis-best-bets-july-011802311.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]