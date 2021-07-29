Kids Christian Hockey League stops in Brockville; gear that will be given away Thursday night

BROCKVILLE, ONT. — After 25 years of helping children learn the game, the Kids Christian Hockey League is shutting down in Brockville and giving back to the community for the last time.

“It’s been a real journey all those 25 years and now we’re here ready to probably wrap it up,” said co-director Randy Hopkins, who started the competition with his longtime friend Paul Armstrong.

“Minor hockey just didn’t work for us because most of the ice age was on Sunday mornings, and at that point in our lives we wanted our kids to be involved in church,” Hopkins said.

“So we thought we’d just throw it out and see if there’s a chance there’s other families like us who want to take the Sunday morning off and maybe play hockey another time,” he added.

In its first year, the competition saw 47 children participate, then it grew to 74 and then 96 in subsequent years.

At its peak, more than 350 children participated per season.

“What happened is that as we evolved, we learned that there was a different group of people who wanted to have a rounded, balanced life for different things, and they’re not someone who just focuses on hockey,” Hopkins said.

“We were able to teach kids to play and have fun one night a week without a huge investment of time and having their weekends off,” he said.

Like Brad Craig-Pettem and his son Ben, who only got into the league a few years ago.

“I think some of the values ​​the organizers brought with them matched what we were looking for for our son to begin with,” Craig-Pettem said. “He wasn’t sure if he was going to like hockey or not, he hadn’t skated that much and we tried it out.”

“Randy was one of the coaches on the ice and he asked me to join and so I kind of sidelined with him, but my son Ben really went for it and loved hockey and we were involved for three years . seasons in total,” he added.

Hopkins said the time has now come to fold the league because his family commitments have changed, and so have others, and because he is unable to find anyone committed to taking over the league.

“That was definitely a challenge because we had the vision, we had the passion,” Hopkins said. “In those 25 years, a number of families have come with us, but they have also moved, which we have stuck with. Our numbers have dropped by about 200 children.”

“It will have thousands of impacts in our local communities in Leeds and Grenville,” said Craig-Pettem. “There are so many people who both started out in the Kids Christian League as players and then watched their kids play in the league, so it’s absolutely sad to see them fold.”

What remains now is a shed full of hockey gear looking for a new home, free for those who want it.

Hopkins opened its doors Tuesday night and about 100 people came by to browse and take home used skates, chin guards, goalkeeper equipment and sticks.

“This is really good gear. This isn’t broken gear, this isn’t worn out gear,” said Hopkins. “A lot of the stuff has been donated and we want to make sure families can use it.”

“There are skates for ages 4 and up, to try and find a pair to get on the ice to see if your kid likes hockey,” Craig-Pettem added. “There’s equipment there from head to toe, so if you think you need some equipment, come down.”

Hopkins says it’s a way to give back to the community that has supported the league for the past 25 years.

“We have this opportunity to do that and we’re happy that families need it and are willing to come and accept it and it’s a good way to wrap it up,” he said.

“We just want people to have the equipment, make plans for two to three years. Take two or three pairs of skates, we just want families to enjoy them,” Hopkins said.

He has many fond memories of the past few years, such as when former NHL player Mike Gartner was president of the NHLPA and donated $50,000 worth of equipment when the league started.

And teaching children who had never been on skates before.

“They fell down and started crying, so I’d pick them up again, pick up another kid, at different times I’d have two kids in my arms skating and trying to help other kids skate… those are really good memories that I will always carry with me,” Hopkins said.

“Thank you to the community, not just Brockville but the entire area. We’ve probably had 50 different sponsors over the years, we’d raise about $15, 20 thousand a year to make it affordable for people and the community has supported us so much for us and we are so grateful for that,” said Hopkins.

“I think their leadership was tremendous and their integrity, when you look at the players who were there in the late 90s and they became parents themselves to their kids playing in the league, it was phenomenal to watch.

The small and large businesses and local sponsors that have made this competition possible have been enormous and it certainly wouldn’t have been possible without the leadership of Randy and Paul,” said Craig-Pettem.

“I think that says a lot about that longevity and the multi-generational players who came to the league for the values ​​they instilled. It will certainly be missed, but not forgotten,” he added.

Remaining hockey equipment can be picked up on July 29 between 6:00 PM and 7:00 PM behind Matt’s Auto Service at 4 Stewart Blvd., Brockville.