Diamondbacks trade Eduardo Escobar to Brewers for two prospects





In the clubs first major deal ahead of the upcoming trade deadline, the Diamondbacks sent infielder Eduardo Escobar to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for a pair of prospects, outfielder Cooper Hummel and third baseman Alberto Ciprian. Hummel is a 26-year-old corner bat with an advanced approach at the plate who the club expects to reach the majors in the near term. Ciprian is an 18 year old lottery lottery, a player with power potential but who is only 12 games into his professional career. We were happy with the two players we got from the Brewers, said Diamondbacks General Manager Mike Hazen. I think we’ve always swapped someone like Eduardo from our team, it’s definitely bittersweet. Given the position we were in, it made sense that we did. The Diamondbacks came in on Wednesday at 31-71, the worst record in the majors. Hazen said he expects to complete more deals before Friday’s 1 p.m. (Arizona time) deadline. I wouldn’t expect a burst of trades, he said. I don’t necessarily think that’s what we were looking at right now. But I think there’s a chance that a few other trades could happen. Hummel hit .254/.435/.508 with six homeruns and 41 walks and struckout 26 in 168 at bats in Triple-A Nashville. He has a .389 career on base in parts of five seasons with the minors and Hazen said his scouts have noticed the potential for more power in Hummels play this season. Obviously, his ability to get to the base and control the attack zone is quite evident, Hazen said. We’ve always felt this way about him; he now does that with an extremely sophisticated clip. We just think he has a chance to be a pretty good attacking player. Hummel has seen time in the outfield corners as catcher and first base; the Diamondbacks would see him primarily as an outfielder. He will report to Triple-A Reno, but Hazen hinted that the club would like to see him at the highest level soon. A director of a rival club that Hummel knows is eager to return for the Diamondbacks. He could have an 80 eye (on the 20-80 scouting scale) and he’s grown in power, he said. I think he’s going to be a good big leaguer. Ciprian, 18, only played 12 games as a professional after signing for $500,000 in 2019 as a 16-year-old. He hits .378/.465/.514 after going 14 for 37 with five doubles, five walks and eight strikeouts in 43 at bats in the Dominican Summer League. Baseball America wrote two years ago that Ciprian has a combination of power and explosive hand speed to crush the ball, while already driving balls over the fence to the opposite field during batting practice. Ciprian has a solid plate patience for taking walks, although his strength is ahead of his sheer agility. Hazen called Ciprian a handy player who has seen the Diamondbacks perform well in the low minors, although he noted that last year’s pandemic cancellation of the minor league season created gaps in the flow of information that normally wouldn’t be there. You’re dealing with a little less information than you previously had in terms of appearance, history and all that sort of thing, Hazen said. But were intrigued by this man. Hazen acknowledged the risk involved in acquiring a player like Ciprian, although he said he could be the type of player who couldn’t possibly get down the line. This kind of fits a profile with some of these deals we’ve made getting a few guys in the upper echelons of our system who will hopefully at some point influence our major league roster in the near term, said Hazen, with reference to Hummel. But also taking some risk, getting guys with a certain ability a little lower, guys you usually don’t have access to, sometimes even once they’re in the states. The deal ends Escobars’ run with the team after parts of four seasons. He hit .246/.300/.478 with 22 home runs in the final year of a $21 million three-year extension that he signed with the Diamondbacks after the 2018 season. The Brewers take on what’s left of Escobar’s $7.67 million salary, saving the Diamondbacks about $2.83 million. It feels a bit sad, but I think it will be okay, Escobar said. I am now prepared. I’m so glad I played for this team. I like this squad. I have very good people here, really good friends. But in the end it is a new opportunity for me. I’m so happy that the Milwaukee organization is giving me the opportunity to help this team win. You saw me here playing really hard every day. I will do the same there. Sick make people happy there too. I’m going to play 200 percent every day. Follow Nick Piecoros’ coverage throughout the season. Get unlimited digital access today for just $1 per week. Special introductory offer for new subscribers only. Reach Piecoro at (602) 444-8680 or [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @nickpiecoro.

