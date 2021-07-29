Football is no longer banned in Petco Park

After more than four decades in Mission Valley, the Holiday Bowl college football club is officially moving to Petco Park, the city-owned and operated San Diego Padres stadium, where football has been banned for its entire existence.

The San Diego City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to remove the no-soccer restriction from the city’s stadium contract with the baseball club, meaning the ballpark that voters OKd in 1998 could be turned into a multi-purpose facility.

The move, framed by the city and team as the only way to hold the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, will pave the way for an estimated $2.2 million in alterations that will increase football capacity from 44,500 to 50,000. people, including standing room-only sections.

City Council approval is an exciting step that will allow the Holiday Bowl to remain in San Diego and continue to provide economic, tourism and cultural benefits to our region, Erik Greupner, CEO of Padres, said in a statement. Petco Park is San Diego’s iconic sports and entertainment venue and will take the Holiday Bowl experience in the heart of downtown San Diego to the next level.

With the action, San Diego is on the hook for 30 percent of the stadium modification costs, or $650,000, as required by the pre-existing terms of the stadiums joint use agreement. The city is also guaranteed 30 percent of the event’s proceeds. The Padres will initially pick up the build tab and bill the city in the form of revenue credits, spreading the cost evenly over a five-year period.

Even after deducting the credits, the city expects a total of $994,825 from Holiday Bowl revenue over the five-year term, according to a financial model prepared by the Padres.

In November 1998, the voters of the City of San Diego approved Proposition C, which included a memorandum of understanding between city agencies and the Padres outlining the terms, rights of use, and costs associated with what was called a baseball park. The contract language approved by the voters included a clause that no amateur or professional football matches may be played at the Ballpark.

On Tuesday, the mayor agrees to lift the ban. In addition, the municipal council also made the required determinations that the amendment is in the interest of the city, among other things, and does not diminish the city’s rights and does not increase the city’s obligations.

Members of the city council spoke out in favor of the football amendment, applauding the baseball clubs’ ability to house the Holiday Bowl, which has reportedly brought $977 million in economic benefit to the San Diego region since 1978.

Moving the Holiday Bowl to downtown San Diego is something to celebrate. It will hold this nationally televised bowl game and San Diego’s famous Holiday Bowl balloon parade, and it will showcase our beautiful downtown area to college football fans across the country, said City Council member Stephen Whitburn, who represents the downtown area. In addition to the revenue share for the city, football fans from the competing schools will spend millions of dollars while here and that will generate (temporary occupancy tax) and sales tax revenue.

Public speakers, most of whom were affiliated with local business associations and the nonprofit San Diego Bowl Game Association, also praised the prospects of hosting the bowl game at Petco Park. However, one speaker objected to the city’s determination that an environmental study was not necessary.

According to (California Environmental Quality Act) it’s very clear, if you’re going to have an event of this magnitude, to cite one of the supporters, if you want to grow the game, to cite another supporter, that is significant and that is cumulative, said Lori Saldaa, a former Member of the Assembly. And so what you are going to approve is a violation of the CEQA exemption.

To make room for a football field, the Padres will demolish about 200 field-level seats next to the team’s dugout and replace them with 11 movable pieces, Greupner previously told the Union-Tribune. A 37-foot section of the outfield wall in left midfield will have to be modified, he said.

The Holiday Bowl is scheduled for December 28 and will air on Fox.