Sports
Scott Langer new coach for Aberdeen Wings hockey team in NAHL
The Aberdeen Wings have a new head coach.
Steve Jennings was promoted on Wednesday after Scott Langer, who coached Aberdeen’s North American Hockey League squad for five phenomenally successful seasons, was named head coach of the Fargo Force.
“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Jennings as head coach and manager of hockey operations for the Aberdeen Wings,” Wings president Greg Odde said in a press release. “Steve earned this promotion through hard work and a love for the game. Steve played a huge part in building the Wings to where they are today.”
Assistant coach Michael Hill goes to Langer in North Dakota.
Jennings has worked directly with Langer since the 2004-05 hockey season and has been the Wings player staff director since 2016.
“I would like to say a big thank you to Scott Langer for his contributions that have brought the Aberdeen Wings to the top of the North American Hockey League,” Odde said in the press release. “His friendship and camaraderie will be greatly missed. I would also like to thank Michael Hill for contributing to the success of the team during his three years here. Good luck to you and your families in Fargo and the future!”
