Scott Langer new coach for Aberdeen Wings hockey team in NAHL





The Aberdeen Wings have a new head coach. Steve Jennings was promoted on Wednesday after Scott Langer, who coached Aberdeen’s North American Hockey League squad for five phenomenally successful seasons, was named head coach of the Fargo Force. “I am pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Jennings as head coach and manager of hockey operations for the Aberdeen Wings,” Wings president Greg Odde said in a press release. “Steve earned this promotion through hard work and a love for the game. Steve played a huge part in building the Wings to where they are today.” Assistant coach Michael Hill goes to Langer in North Dakota. Jennings has worked directly with Langer since the 2004-05 hockey season and has been the Wings player staff director since 2016. “I would like to say a big thank you to Scott Langer for his contributions that have brought the Aberdeen Wings to the top of the North American Hockey League,” Odde said in the press release. “His friendship and camaraderie will be greatly missed. I would also like to thank Michael Hill for contributing to the success of the team during his three years here. Good luck to you and your families in Fargo and the future!” Most recently, Jennings was the head coach of the Nashville JuniorPredators, an 18-and-under Tier 1 AAA team. He is also the Tier 1 director for the JuniorPredators, as well as the director of operations for Total Package Hockey. AAA is the top tier of youth hockey in the US with leagues across the country and in Canada. “I have huge shoes to fill behind the legacy Langer has created, and I will try to continue that,” Jennings said in the release. “The fan base and ownership have high expectations and know what Wings hockey is about. I’m excited to be there to continue the journey.” Jennings, who has played an integral role in recruiting Wings players for the past five years, said he is excited about the organization’s future. “We will continue to build on the great structure and culture we already have,” he said in the release. “We’ve all invested in making Aberdeen a true destination for hockey players, and that doesn’t have to change.” Now that he’s taken over as head coach, Jennings is looking for an assistant. “We’re working on getting people to come in to help us,” he said in the release. “Finding the next person who fits into our culture is the next step in the process.” “I want to thank the Odde family for giving me the opportunity to be part of a top-notch organization for the past five years,” Langer said in the press release. “I want to thank the staff, the community of Aberdeen and the Wings fans for the support they have given me and my family. Aberdeen will have a great person and coach in Steve Jennings.” Langer’s departure was unexpected. In Fargo, he takes over from Pierre-Paul Lamoureux, who resigned earlier this month after leading the Force to the Clark Cup final of the United States Hockey League. In junior hockey ranks, the USHA is considered a step over the NAHL. Langer is the winningest coach in NAHL history. He turned the Wings into one of the best teams in the league. They won the 2019 Robertson Cup Championship and were second in the season that just ended. The Wings will play their first games of the 2021-22 season at the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minn., September 15-18.

