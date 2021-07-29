American Premiere League Announces Opening Ceremony for New Cricket League September 13 in Little Falls





(LITTLE FALLS, NJ) —Cricket fans mark your calendar!American Premier League(APL) plans to celebrate the launch of their newly formed cricket league and tournament with an exciting opening ceremony on Monday, September 13 at Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls, NJ. From September 13 at 19:00 theOpening Ceremonywill feature a variety of entertainment acts, including a Junoon cover concert by Sherjan Ahmed, Bollywood and Samba dancers, belly dancers, a drone show, spectacular fireworks and more. There is something for all ages. We are delighted to welcome cricket to the United States with this opening ceremony. said Jay Mir, founder and CEO of APL. Fans can expect fantastic entertainment and fun for the whole family! If you are a cricket enthusiast, this event is a great place to introduce your friends and family to the cricket community. Bring your loved ones to celebrate the American cricket revolution! We look forward to welcoming fans of all ages to our opening ceremony. Based in the United States, APL’s new cricket league aims to differentiate their league from other American endeavors by embracing the communities and cultures that make up the soul of cricket. APL will feature seven cricket teams, each named after the crick-loving communities around the world: Team Americans, Team Indians, Team Windees, Team English, Team Aussies, Team Paks and Team Bangladeshis. When asked about the location, Jay Mir added, Yogi Berra Stadium is a state-of-the-art stadium with a huge digital screen, lighting for nighttime matches and a capacity of approximately 8,000. Cricket will finally be played in a beautiful stadium, with crowds cheering on teams representing their heritage. It will feel like you are back home in India, Pakistan, West Indies, Belngladesh, England or Australia! Advertise at New Jersey Stage for $50-$100 per month, click here for info APL will also unveil an exciting new anthem for the competition, written and produced by world-renowned Pakistani singer,Ali Azmat. Azmat is known for writing the signature song of the 1996 Cricket World Cup and the national song of the Pakistan national cricket team,Jazba-e-Junoon,with his Sufi rock band Junoon. Tickets start at $50 and are on sale now. You can buy ticketshereor by calling 914-340-1127. American Premier League (APL)is owned and operated by American Sports and Entertainment Group, chaired by APL founder and CEO Jay Mir. American Sports and Entertainment Group is committed to bringing cricket to the United States with the same glory and excitement it has worldwide. While many cricket leagues have tried to gain traction in the United States, APL aims to unite cricket fans across the country for a historic event by naming their teams after cricket-loving communities: Americans, Indians, Windees, Aussies, Englishmen, Paks, and Bangladeshis. Yogi Berra Stadium is a baseball stadium in Little Falls, NJ. Located on the campus of Montclair State University, Yogi Berra Stadium is home to the New Jersey Jackals and Montclair State Red Hawks and now the American Premiere League. It also houses the Yogi Berra Museum and Learning Center. Built in 1998, it was named in honor of Yogi Berra, who lived in Montclair, NJ during his career with the New York Yankees and Mets. originally published: 07/28/2021



