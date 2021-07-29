Michigan Football’s Most Intriguing Position Fights Before Fall Camp

The Michigan Wolverines are closing off the off-season and kicking off fall camp on August 6 with no shortage of roster question marks and pressure to turn things around. A hard reset button was hit in the form of a complete overhaul of the defense and adjustments to the offensive dynamics.

One aspect that remains is head coach Jim Harbaugh, who hopes to lead the program into the second wind of his tenure after signing an incentive-packed contract extension in January. The changes he made on the field and behind the scenes took several months to become a reality. Now it’s time to hit the field.

Here are some of the position fights to keep an eye on leading up to the September 4 opener against West Michigan.

Cade McNamara vs. JJ McCarthy vs. Alan Bowman

Michigan is adamant that Cade McNamara is the starter going to fall camp and that he seems unlikely to let go of that job. Could that change this season? Possibly. However, it feels like McNamara can get as close to a close as can be on September 4.

The more interesting battle is who is next in line. JJ McCarthy is the future, but the Wolverines have a former starter who steps into the herd when Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman takes the field during camp. Harbaugh said Bowman was added to increase the depth in the room after Joe Milton and Dylan McCaffrey moved in, but he has impressed this summer.

Bowman should really step up to replace McNamara in the month leading up to the opener, putting him more in line to battle it out with McCarthy for the No. 2 job. The ideal scenario for them could be McNamara shining this year and Bowman being a capable backup. This would allow McCarthy to play the four games he gets to keep red shirt status, but Michigan will play him when he’s ready to go and the best option is behind McNamara.

Hassan Haskins vs. Blake Corum (vs. Donovan Edwards?)

Hassan Haskins is a well-known commodity and the top running back on Michigan’s roster. He has proven that in recent seasons. Blake Corum is neck and neck with him now with real freshman Donovan Edwards next in line for transportation.

Fans fall in love with the idea of ​​a bell-koerrug carrying the ball 35 times per game, but Michigan may not have to. Haskins is the player you can throw to the defense’s teeth to pick up tough yards, while Corum could be a bigger threat outside of tackles and as a pass catcher. Edwards could be an ideal hybrid of both.

The strength of this attack will depend on how well they can run the football as this is arguably their most talented position group on the roster. Haskins is probably a safe bet to get the starting kink, but there will be a lot of fluidity for this group. The competition between the three is arguably the most fun to watch during fall camp. With former Michigan star and new running back coach Mike Hart at the helm of this room should go a long way in figuring out the pecking order.

Any wide receiver not named Ronnie Bell vs any other wide receiver not named Ronnie Bell

Ronnie Bell is locked in Michigan’s starting grid. Except that? There’s a lot to work out here. Cornelius Johnson, Mike Sainristil, Roman Wilson, AJ Henning and transfer Daylen Baldwin will all battle it out for photos. Some real freshmen in Andrel Anthony and Cristian Dixon might also have something to say.

Bell, Johnson and Sainristil were named by Harbaugh during Big Ten Football Media Days as the top three to enter the camp. Wilson is the closest thing to a home run threat on the roster. AJ Henning could be a beautiful chess piece stepping into the role of Giles Jackson. Baldwin is a bit of an unknown, but was a late bloomer as a prospect who broke out at Jackson State last year. Michigan loves him and fought off Ohio state and Penn State for his services in the transfer portal.

The Wolverines have talent here, but a few guys will separate themselves during fall camp. They may not have a real number 1 to go to, but this is still a fun group to work with. Erick All, Luke Schoonmaker, Matthew Hibner and Louis Hansen will also play a role, but tight end use on this offense has waned in recent seasons.

Chuck Filiaga vs. Trevor Keegan vs. Andrew Vastardis vs. Karsen Barnhart

No position group was more affected by a lack of spring football and hastily thrown together training camp in 2020 than the offensive line. Even when they practiced together, the units were split to avoid a possible COVID outbreak. A return to normality should make it easier to find out who the top five are. That’s the job of new offensive line coach Sherrone Moore, who breaks free from coaching the tight ends and also holds the title of Co-Offensive Coordinator.

Three of those five players are locked in with Ryan Hayes on the left and Zack Zinter (center or guard) and Andrew Stueber (guard or tackle) holding a pencil. Veteran guard Chuck Filiaga has been named as one of the team’s best offseasons. Karsen Barnhart (tackle), Andrew Vastardis (center) and Trevor Keegan (guard) and Filiaga will fight to fill the last remaining spots. Also, don’t sleep on Jeffrey Persi, who was up to 6-foot-7,302 pounds on the spring roster released earlier this year.

With positional flexibility with two of the three players locked into the lineup, Michigan helps find the best five linemen with every possible combination. That group’s success can make or break an attack that this team will likely have to wear for part of the year as the defense gets up to speed.

Vincent Gray vs DJ Turner

Unless something crazy happens at fall camp, it feels like Michigan’s defenses tend to be placed in most positions. Depth is a big question mark on all three levels, so that might not be the biggest endorsement of the state of play.

The biggest fight as of now going public to the camp has to do with Michigan’s starting cornerback duo. Gemon Green is now stuck in one of those spots, according to Harbaugh, with Vincent Gray and DJ Turner poised to compete for the other job. Both Green and Gray had rough begins the 2020 season but improved as the year progressed. Turner is a player Michigan has been waiting for a few seasons. It looks like the wheels are moving to make that happen.

Is there a potential battle you see brewing for fall camp? Turn off the sound in the comments below and take over the conversation to our Discord server here.