Local USTA team completes season





USTA’s Junior Team Tennis (JTT) concludes locally its most successful season ever. Due in part to Covid restrictions, tennis has experienced a growth of 4 million players in total nationwide, with 1 million in the South alone, also including a nearly 40% increase for the first time. Golden Isles Tennis Association (GITA) sponsors the local league of kids competing in about 20 different teams ages 10-18: Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced. About 400 local youths from Savannah to Brunswick competed for 2 seasons for a state championship in July in Macon Georgia. Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) and USTA ranking points are awarded along the way, which may affect scholarships. Our very own 18U intermediate team from Hinesville (Hinesville United), led by 9-year-old Bradwell Tennis Coach Ken Scharnagl, joined those from Effingham, Glynn County, Statesboro, Richmond Hill and Pierce County to compete. According to local league coordinator Robert Brown, the GITA region qualified 10 teams for promotion to the John Drew Tennis Center at the end of July. Although Hinesville United did not advance this year, a team did qualify 2 years ago and placed 3rd overall in their intermediate class. This year’s Summer 2021 team is pictured below. JTT is a USTA competition product for youth ages 8 to 18. Robert Brown, a local USTA pro and former high school coach, began operating the league in South Carolina about 20 years ago as a way to keep rackets in players’ hands for the entire year. He has since moved to Georgia to grow the sport here as well. By teaching Scharnagl’s son (Adam, class of Bradwell 2019), Brown introduced Scharnagl to JTT, who has led a team over the winter and summer for the past 3 seasons. JTT is co-ed and includes: Boys and Girls Singles, Boys and Girls Doubles, plus Mixed Doubles, in a pro-set format where the total number of games is the winning criterion. We are always looking for new divisions, new coaches and new areas to grow, says Brown. Scharnagl plans to form a 14U Beginners team (Liberty Legends) this year. For more information about tennis opportunities such as JTT in Liberty County, visit www.usta.com and/or contact Ken Scharnagl at 912-977-1086.

