Senate passes bill to award first gold congressional medal for black hockey playerspeler





Willie ORee, 85, broke barriers when he made made his debut with the Boston Bruins in January 1958. He played a total of 45 NHL games over two seasons with the Bruins. ORee was a special talent. He was blind in one eye due to an injury he had previously suffered, yet fought formidably for years. A call to honor the first Black National Hockey League player has been successful. The hill reported that the Senate passed a bill to award Willie ORee a gold congressional medal with bipartisan support. Senators Tim Scott (R-SC) and Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) have been working on the bill since 2019. The bill will not go to the House of Representatives for consideration. As the only black player, ORee also had a long career in the Western Hockey League, enduring bigotry and racism from players and fans. Unfortunately, that behavior is still in play within the NHL and its fanbase, including racially abusive physical abuse by coaching staff. Earlier this year, Illustrated Sports marked the NHL’s racial reckoning. After Jacob Blake was shot in Kenosha, WI, American sports leagues all started protesting in one way or another. However, the NHL kept going until one of the few black players, Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks, called out the league on Twitter. In 1998, ORee was chosen as the NHL’s Diversity Ambassador. He currently directs the Hockey is for Everyone youth program that he created. In November 2018, ORee was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame for his achievements outside the rink. He has helped develop 39 different hockey programs and inspired more than 100,000 young people to take up the sport. The National Hockey League fully supports Congressional honors. Willie ORee has been committed to hockey for decades, and his impressive roster of accolades and achievements reflects his commitment to inspiring young people across America, said Kim Davis, NHL senior executive vice president of social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs. ORee certainly deserves the credit.

