reds vs. Cubs – Game Recap – July 28, 2021

CHICAGO — Joey Votto homered twice for the second straight day and went deep into his fifth straight game to equal a Cincinnati record when the Reds defeated the Chicago Cubs 8-2 on Wednesday night.

Tyler Mahle threw six scoreless innings for the Reds, who strengthened their bullpen again by signing Colorado righthander Mychal Givens before the game. Tyler Stephenson and Shogo Akiyama each had two RBI’s and Jesse Winker doubled twice to bring in a run.

The 37-year-old Votto is the ninth batter in Reds history, dating back to 1900, and homer in five consecutive games. It was his 15th multi-homer game of his career.

Homer-wise, this is the best piece I’ve done in a short time, said Votto, a six-time All-Star who noted he’s had hot-hit streaks before. I’ve never done it with the home run, so it’s kind of a new experience.”

The 2010 NL MVP launched a 1-1 curveball from Zach Davies deep into the left-field bleachers leading from second. Votto tapped Cory Abbott for a two-run shot to center on a 3-1 fastball in the ninth, giving him 19 home runs this season and seven in his five-game rise.

It comes at a perfect time for the Reds, who must hit a pitch to close ground in NL Central’s leading Milwaukee or a wildcard spot.

He just continues to be fun to watch and a big contributor to our wins, said Reds manager David Bell. It’s really a pleasure and a joy to see him on record now.

Mahle (8-3) collected five basehits and walked one in his first win since June 16. The righthander fought through some deep counts and was aided by a sharp defense, including some handy catches from rightfielder Aristides Aquino.

That was probably the dirtiest game I’ve ever been in, Mahle said. It was incredible to finish six innings, let alone not score any runs.

Newly acquired relievers Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson each followed with a scoreless inning in their Reds-debut before Ryan Hendrix gave up two runs in the ninth, on RBI singles by David Bote and Ian Happ.

Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom each had two hits for Fading Chicago. The Cubs dropped two straight and seven of 11.

Davies (6-7) was tagged for four runs and seven hits. The wiry righthander struckout eight batters, but walked.

Votto’s shot from the opposite field gave the Reds a 1-0 lead in the second.

Cubs manager David Ross has noticed some differences in the lefthanded batter from Cincinnati.

He’s changed his stance, bigger and hitting for more power on all fields,” said Ross. “A breaking ball from Davies there, he takes it to the left.

Right now he’s just locked up and chasing for power as often as I’ve seen him. I’ve been watching him for a long time and he’s in a good place.

Winker lined a double to the wall of midfield in the third to drive the second run at Cincinnatis.

Stephenson’s long single to the left field wall in fifth hit two runs to make it 4-0. Kris Bryant threw Stephenson into second place.

Dillon Maples hit Akiyama with a pitch with the bases loaded in the eighth to bring in a run before the Reds scored three in the ninth to pull away.

IN GOOD COMPANY

Other Reds batters who have homered in five consecutive games include current 3B Eugenio Suarez (2018), plus Jay Bruce, Devin Mesoraco, Adam Dunn, Ken Griffey Jr., Johnny Bench, George Crowe and Ted Kluszewski.

SUPPORTING THE ‘PEN’

The Reds continued to add guns to their struggling bullpen, indicating they planned to climb the playoff chase by bringing Givens out of Colorado on Wednesday for two prospects, RHP’s Case Williams and Noah Davis.

On Tuesday, Cincinnati acquired RHP Cessa and LHP Wilson from the Yankees for a player to be named.

The trio help the Reds chase second place Milwaukee in NL Central. Cincinnati was seven games behind the Brewers on Wednesday and was six games out of a wildcard spot.

Givens, 31, who will become a free agent after the season, has a 2.73 ERA and a 27.4% strikeout in 29 2/3 innings for Colorado.

We’re currently looking at all three as potential upgrades to our bullpen that could help us out for the rest of the year, said general manager Nick Krall.

TRAINERS ROOM

Reds: Krall hopes right-handed relievers Michael Feliz, Lucas Sims and Tejay Antone will return within a month. Krall expects Feliz (right elbow sprain) in a week to 10 days and Sims (right elbow sprain) in about two weeks.

Cubs: SS Javier Bez (bruised heel) was withdrawn from the lineup for the third day in a row, but was available from the bench. Hoerner, who started at shortstop, took off in the eighth with an oblique strain. Bryant then advanced from left field and came in at shortstop for only the second time in his career. … RHP Jake Arrieta (tight hamstrings right) throws a bullpen on Thursday. The Cubs placed the 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner on the 10-day injured list on July 7 after he went 0-5 with a 9.67 ERA in eight starts after a win in Pittsburgh on May 25.

NEXT ONE

Reds RHP Luis Castillo (4-10, 4.12 ERA) will face Cubs RHP Alec Mills (4-3, 4.55) in the series final on Thursday afternoon. Castillo is 3-2 with a 1.71 ERA in his last 10 starts after 1-8 with a 7.22 ERA in his first 11 games this season.

