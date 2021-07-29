Available online 28 July 2021, 104876

Abstract

Background

Insect models are excellent models of the innate immune system because they are free from the influences of vertebrate adaptive immunity. Crickets are hemimetabolous insects belonging to the order Orthopteran order that have not been characterized as extensively as other holometabolic insects, and may provide new insights into insect immune responses. In this study, we aim to characterize the innate immune responses of the common house cricket, Acheta domesticus in response to a human pathogenic bacterium E coli K1.

Methods:

Crickets were injected live with sterile buffer E coli K1 or heat killed E coli K1.

Physiological effects such as death and weight change of the crickets were determined 24, 48 and 72 hours after injection, while immunological effects such as hemocyte counts, bacteremia, phenoloxidase and lysozyme activity of the crickets were measured 2 and 24 hours after injection. -injection.

Results

The injection of E coli K1 in crickets resulted in >85% mortality 3 days after injection, accompanied by significant weight loss. E coli K1 injection caused a significant increase in both phenol oxidase and lysozyme activities in cricket hemolymphs 24 hours after injection. Live E coli Crickets injected with K1 resulted in a significant reduction in circulating hemocytes 24 hours after injection, which was not observed in other treatment groups. This was consistent with the disappearance of bacteremia observed 24 hours after infection while alive E coli K1 injected crickets.

Conclusion

Our study provides new insights on the innate immune response to pathogenic E coli K1 in a cricket model.

Keywords

cricket

Acheta domesticus

insect model

innate immunity

Escherichia coli strain K1

