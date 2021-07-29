Five Reasons Vols Should Oppose Texas, OU Against SEC

Our judgment is known. Having considered all possibilities, Tennessee football should be pitted against the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners in their quest to join the SEC. It’s a tough decision whether this would be good for the Vols, but what we know about the bad outweighs the good.

According to Brian Davis of the Austin-American statesman, league presidents are expected to approve those schools with a meeting Thursday. Admission requires 11 of the 14 members to approve. While there is a possibility that the Texas A&M Aggies and Missouri Tigers will oppose it, they would need two other schools to join. The UT should be that other school.

If Rocky Top wants to reduce the Tennessee Football brand and increase the brand of all other sports, then this move is fine. However, football is king, and this move will hurt more than help. Here are our five reasons why the Vols should be against this expansion.

5. Texas Is Toxic

Anyone who has studied Texas history knows it’s a conference killer, and the SEC should take that into consideration. This 11 year old article by Dave DeBlasio on Bleacher Report details Texas’ maneuver to defeat the Southwest Conference, a more than 80-year-old league, in the 1990s, leading to the formation of the Big 12 in the first place.

Well, in the 2010s, Texas’ Longhorn Network broke apart the Big Eight roots of the Big 12, which had been around for over 100 years. The Nebraska Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten, the Colorado Buffaloes joined the Pac-12, and Mizzou joined the SEC. Texas A&M also joined the SEC. Now a move from Texas will once again kill the Big 12 permanently.

See what happens when Texas joins? They destroy the brand of a conference. That doesn’t even include how Tennessee football in particular could suffer, as the Vols’ UT brand and their association with the color orange now have competition in their own league.