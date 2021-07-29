2020 Men’s Tennis Olympics Predictions: Expert Reveals Djokovic vs. Nishikori quarterfinal picks





Novak Djokovic, the world No. 1, could get one step closer to the Golden Slam on Thursday when he faces Kei Nishikori in a men’s quarter-final of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at Center Court of Ariake Tennis Park. Djokovic, 34, has already won the first three grand slam tournaments of the year and with a gold medal in the Olympics and a win in the final major, the US Open, would become just the second player and first man to win. all four grand slams and a gold medal in the same year. (Steffi Graf did the feat in 1988.) The match will begin after the first match on Center Court, which begins at 2 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Djokovic as a -1400 (risk $1400 to win $100) favorite in the final Djokovic vs. Nishikori odds, with Nishikori listed at +700 as the underdog. Before you play Nishikori vs. Djokovic chooses, you must see the Olympics 2020 picks and predictions from tennis handicapper Sean Calvert. Calvert is the handicapper Stan Wawrinka named who won the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1, the last Australian title won by anyone other than Djokovic or Federer. In 2019 Calvert took a huge score over Dominic Thiem who won Indian Wells 80-1. And earlier this month he won both his bets for the Wimbledon singles final: Djokovic won three sets to one (+275) and Djokovic won and both players won a set (+130). Anyone who follows their choices is far away. Now Calvert has analyzed the latest odds for the 2020 Olympics and his coveted best bet for Djokovic vs. Nishikori released. He only shares his Olympic picks and tennis analysis on SportsLine. Djokovic vs. Nishikori preview Djokovic has been dominant in Tokyo so far. In three games at the 2020 Olympics, he has not lost a set and took a total of just three hours and 37 minutes to take out his opponents. His service has only been broken once. Moreover, Djokovic owned the mutual duels against Nishikori. The Serb is 16-2 against Nishikori and has won 15 matches in a row. In those 15 games, Djokovic has dropped only six sets. But the number 1 in the world will have to deal with an inspired Nishikori on Thursday. Armed with a devastatingly efficient backhand, the 31-year-old took full advantage of the breakpoints at the Olympics. In three games, he has converted 13-of-23 breakpoint chances. His success rate of 57 percent in Tokyo so far this season is much higher than his percentage on the ATP Tour (38 percent). In addition, the man from Japan will have the support of the host country behind him. Japanese athletes have excelled in the Olympics so far, winning 13 gold medals (and 22 medals in total). The gold catch is already one more than the team had during the entire 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro. How to make Djokovic vs. Nishikori picks Calvert leans more than 19.5 games in total, but he has an even stronger game, which would bring plus money. Be sure to review Calvert’s picks and analysis before making your 2020 Olympics picks for the men’s quarterfinals. Who will win Djokovic vs. Nishikori in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Men’s Olympics? And at which plus cash payout do you have to be all set?Visit SportsLine now to view Sean Calvert’s best bets on Nishikori vs. Djokovic on display, all of the tennis handicap Wawrinka mentioned and won the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1, and invent.

