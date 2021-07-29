Cricket 365 livestream 2021: Glenn Maxwell headlines T20 Strike series in Darwin





Australian star Glenn Maxwell will use the T20 Strike series in Darwin next month as the launch pad for the World Cup. And he’s not the only big name to play.

Australian star Glenn Maxwell will use the T20 Strike series in Darwin next month to push his World Cup claims and begin his step into coaching by guiding a young Melbourne Stars outfit into the Top End tournament. Maxwell joins veteran Australian fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile in a quality Stars outfit, while spinner Cameron Boyce is another T20 international who will headline the Renegades side during the tournament, which will consist of six teams with the best young talent in cricket. Kayo is your ticket to the best local and international sports streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Try now 14 days free > WATCH LIVE: News Corp will stream the T20 tournament from August 15-27. For access, sign up here! There were concerns that the Victorian BBL teams would not be able to attend the tournament due to Covid, but Stars coach Clint McKay confirmed the teams had been locked up to play in Darwin as Melbourne came out of their last lockdown and restrictions. Maxwell’s recording ahead of the T20 World Cup in October, plus Coulter-Nile’s decision to play for the IPL, demonstrates the kind of quality that will be seen in a tournament that will be streamed live exclusively on News from August 15. Corp websites. “Glenn Maxwell will come, as well as a bit of a leader and sort of a coaching role on the pitch for the younger players coming through,” said McKay. “They can get great experience with one of the world’s best Twenty20 players ever to showcase his skills, but also to help develop these young lads who have the chance to come through. “I think he should be playing some cricket at this time of year rather than hitting balls all the time in the indoor center in Melbourne. “It’s also important for the Stars program … they will learn there to hit the middle with one of the world’s best Twenty20 players.” The T20 Strike series will feature six teams playing 17 games in 13 days in Darwin, giving some of Australia’s best young talents the chance to further push their claims for domestic BBL contracts. McKay said the tournament would be a stepping stone for many younger players who have the chance to get out of club cricket in Victoria to prove themselves in the Stars development system. “That’s what this whole thing is about, when you see how we set up and the players we’ve selected, it’s a couple of young guys who have a contract and are still trying to find their way in Twenty20 cricket, but also to some guys who are not contracted, like Jon Merlo or James Seymour, who we actually see in the coming years replacing some guys on our squad with the aging list,” he said. “Our entire Academy is an eye to the future and to ensure they continue to develop we need these guys to get on our squad to play in the Big Bash to be exposed to the same level and similar situations that they are expected to play the big time.” News subscribers will be able to stream the T20 tournament action from August 15-27 exclusively through the app, website and mobile platforms. Sign up here for access.

