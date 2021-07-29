Olympic tennis is still important for many players





Hello everyone. Let’s start with Olympic tennis. We got a fair amount of mail about Tokyo and – even before Ashleigh Barty, Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek went out – it was surprisingly negative. “Why are we doing this?” “The Olympics need tennis more than tennis the Olympics.” “I can’t find television for the games I want to watch.” Tennis, of course, wouldn’t be tennis without hard-to-find coverage that challenges and frustrates fans. But for the other issues, here are some scattered thoughts. 1) We are all stimuli. In tennis you can tell a lot about an event based on the field. For the majority of players, the Olympics are clearly important. Not as important as a major. But the field suggests that this is very important for most players. (So ​​much so that they would fly over an ocean in the middle of summer, defy COVID-19 and empty stands, etc.++) And the discussion should probably end there. Players often give us advice on how much to give. In this case it is a lot. 2) An Olympics with tennis definitely beats an Olympics without tennis. Whatever the problems with the calendar … or with millionaires competing alongside amateurs … or inconveniences that arrive … they are surpassed by the presence of tennis. Here’s a global sport; value men and women equally; offering a singles and pairs competition; suitable for a range of ages, styles and body types. It would be a glaring omission were it not included. There’s a thought that a sport doesn’t belong in the Olympics if the Games don’t represent the pinnacle. I don’t buy that – here or more generally. Yukihito Taguchi / USA TODAY Sports 3) For certain players from certain countries, the Olympics have so much meaning. We had a player this year who skipped Wimbledon to focus on her Olympic training. For some players, marching during the opening ceremony – let alone carrying a flag – is a career highlight. For some players from smaller, underrepresented countries, a medal is a career highlight. Especially now that the Davis Cup is becoming less relevant, this is a wonderful, meaningful opportunity to represent. 4) COVID-19 affects everything. The 2021 Tokyo Games into 2020 – as the confusing semantics suggest there are dysfunctions – will forever be the COVID Games. There is something demoralizing and unpleasant about watching the Games in empty stands, hearing positive tests from athletes daily, knowing that these Games have been rationalized as “healing” and “unity”, when it is only commercial interests that have prevented cancellation . Don’t let this color a broader discussion about whether tennis belongs. 5) Of course it is difficult to judge and rate news these days as we all live in our own silos. But in my feed, two of the biggest stories from Tokyo were Naomi Osaka lighting the torch and Novak Djokovic as this BMOC, this selfie king, this dowsing among athletes. If the sport of tennis emerges from Tokyo with this kind of heightened focus – the sport of torchlighters; raised in the sports community – we all win. 6) The next Olympic Games, in just three years’ time, will of course be held in Paris. The tennis will take place in the familiar environment of Roland Garros. With any luck, COVID-19 will have gone the way of wooden rackets. That is, in 2024, the tennis competition at the Olympics should be a significantly happier event. ++ Aga Radwaska takes back the trophy. Her trip to Rio meant that she left Montreal and – after all sorts of delays – flew through Lisbon, I think, to go to Brazil. postbag Do you have a question or comment for Jon? Mail him to [email protected] or tweet him @jon_wertheim. Jon, I didn’t see you factoring in the Tsitsipas/Kyrgios debate on on-track coaching. Where are you here? Good or bad for the sport?

—Mark, Los Angeles • For those who missed it, the age-old “coaching debate” flared up last week when two of The more prominent players of tennis weighed in. I’m anti here. Problem solving is such a fundamental part of tennis. Something existential changes when we put coaches on the field. I believe in democracy. If tennis players, uniform, really wanted this and thought it would lead to a better product, I would respect that decision. But that doesn’t seem to be the case. (Which should infuriate us all: The US Open, eager to appease a television partner, tries to sneak in coaching as an “improvement” without citing any evidence that anyone other than television finds it improving.) Anyway, as I see it, there are points against this: • One of the virtues of tennis: its demands on players for self-sufficiency and problem-solving. Something fundamental and organic about tennis changes when players can turn to others for advice during a match. • “It’s the only sport that X does” is not in favor. Uniqueness is, more often than not, a virtue – a point of differentiation – and not a flaw. • In a sport that already has a serious wealth gap, this will benefit the haves – who can afford the best coaches – and disadvantage the have-nots. • From a fan/media perspective this can be fun and even voyeuristic. But it doesn’t emphasize players at their best. Who asks for coaching? Players who are lost and lose. Points in favor: • This leads to an improved product. More characters, more suspense, more content, more excitement. And in theory, wise advice will improve the quality of tennis. • Why wouldn’t we want players to use every element – including strategic advice – that would maximize their chances of winning? • As it stands, there is something counter-intuitive (and maddening to some players) about hiring players for coaching… only to see them sitting in silence, as quiet as gargoyles during the actual competition. • Why wouldn’t tennis want to create jobs and make more public figures? Coaches mean more storylines/cast members. • It’s good for TV Hi, Roger Federer has 1,251 race wins, Jimmy Connors has 1,274 (the record). While this is a minor point in all-time statistics, do you think the Fed will surpass Connors’ total? 24 may seem like a trivial number, but Federer stays healthy by playing an incredibly light schedule and skipping smaller events. He’s been 14-5 for the past year and a half. I also appreciate your response to my previous question. Thanks for the open dialogue with the readers!

-Dear Thomas • Thank you. This is not Federer’s top priority. But I do think that if he chooses to do that, he still has 24 race wins in him. I’m less optimistic about his chances of overtaking Connors for titles. JC is listed as the winner of 108, Federer 103. But beware: eight of Connors’ titles were on the breakaway circuit WCT Lamar Hunt. Should they count? As long as we’re here…I wish tennis would create a benchmark where matches – and therefore titles – were weighted by the quality of the opponent/court. Which would you rather have: winning a 250 or hitting the quarters of a Masters 1000? Win a Masters 1000 or four 250s? I suspect (despite Basel++) Federer would trade about 50 regular titles for an additional Major. ++ Has anyone thought of giving Federer the nickname “Art Basel”? Shame on us all. Peter van den Berg / USA TODAY Sports I want to hear your professional tennis expert’s opinion on something. My wife and I are starting to plan our COVID-delayed honeymoon for next Spring/Summer. We’re going to Italy, but we thought about planning our trip so that we could make a pit stop at Roland Garros or Wimbledon for a few days on the way back. Is there one you would recommend over the other? Is it significantly easier to get tickets to one of those events? I’d appreciate any advice you have – I’ve never been there.

—Anon • Congrats. Maybe a little upset, but I say the French. First of all it is a much easier ticket, especially in the middle rounds you can usually find a seat quite easily. No queuing in rows. (Discussion for another time: how great is the queue for those who want to hold out?) Second, the weather is favorable for the French. But the big factor for me is the location. You are on your honeymoon. The French Open is IN Paris. Roland Garros is literally three kilometers from the Eiffel Tower. You can hop on a Velib and be there in 15 minutes. Wimbledon is like a beautiful tennis tournament in… Greenwich, Conn. I’m sure your wife will appreciate your thoughtfulness. And you can’t go wrong either way, but wouldn’t you – especially on your honeymoon – rather combine tennis with the experience in Paris? Remember that Steffi [Graf] completed the grand slam before going to the Olympics in 1988. The gold medal was “gravy” at this point. With Novak, he would have to put the cart before the horse in trying for Olympic gold before taking the grand slam of the calendar year. Sorry for all the clichés!

—Rod, Toronto, Canada • Leave it to a Canadian to apologize for a cliché. Apologies are not necessary. And you are right. We don’t make this point often enough. The 1988 Seoul Games began in September (and ended in October), after the US Open. This does not detract from her performance in any way. But it’s worth pointing out that she didn’t have to make the tough decision that Djokovic did. Rather, she won the four majors and went to the Games knowing she had a chance to polish them with a gold medal. What she did. SHOTS, MISCELLANEOUS • This week’s book plug: see Serena by Gerard Marzorat. • Mailbag Community (and one of our all-time favorite comics) Franklin has a new essay in a British illuminated mag worth reading. • As excitement mounts around 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal’s appearance at the 2021 Citi Open, ticket prices are also rising. TickChoose, a free secondary ticket market, reports that the average purchase price for the final (session 11) is $507 – a 515% increase from the 2019 final – with fans anticipating Nadal playing for the championship. TickPick also reports that the current “entry price” is $125, the highest entry price of all sessions this year. • Charleston Tennis, LLC announced an exciting new partnership with Credit One Financial, the parent company of Credit One Bank. Credit One Bank becomes the new title sponsor of the WTA 500 tennis tournament and world-class stadium in Charleston, SC More tennis coverage:

