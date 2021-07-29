Scoreline doesn’t justify what I actually did to Ma Long, says Sharath Kamal – The New Indian Express

Through YEARS

NEW DELHI: Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal may have withdrawn from the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, but his fighting spirit against world champion Ma Long in the third round impressed everyone. Kamal himself is happy with the way he battled it out against Long and made the world champion nervous during the clash.

In an interaction with ANI, Kamal spoke about his campaign in the Olympics, his match against world champion Long, and how difficult it was to compete in the Olympics in such unprecedented times.

“I think this was my best performance in all the Olympics I’ve played so far. I’m really happy I was able to put myself in this place both physically and mentally. A lot of preparation, full planning went in with my table tennis coach Rajat Kamal and Shrinivas Rao Fitness coach, my mental trainer and dietitian have planned with me where and how we prepare and make sure I worry at the right time We have worked very hard so I am very happy to be here right now It also motivates me to continue,” Kamal said.

Kamal retired from men’s singles on Tuesday after Ma Long defeated him 4-1 in the 46-minute match. “Yes, I think the match against Ma Long is one of the best I’ve ever played. And the way I carried myself and the attitude I had to give everything I have in the fight against Ma Long, who I’m there to take it away from him, that was what stood out in that game.

“If you look at the backlog, it doesn’t justify what I actually did in the game. I’m glad I put Ma Long in a space where he didn’t want to be. Basically, I let it slip from that position.” said Kamal.

“I’m really happy with the way I was able to corner Ma Long and execute my attacks and put him on the defensive. I got him completely stressed out, I don’t know if he expected me to. I entered the game in that it’s going to be 50-50, and I’ll make it as hard as possible for Ma Long to win every point that’s what everyone was talking about, it’s not the result, it’s the way I played that game, he added.

The 39-year-old also said he noticed his opponent getting nervous during the clash against Long. The veteran paddler also thinks his campaign is India’s best when it comes to table tennis at the Olympics.

“Yes, Ma Long got very nervous, I noticed that. Even before the TV could notice Ma Long’s nervousness, I noticed it playing against him. The way he served, the way he took his time, if you look at the second set, it had just started, but he took a lot of time to get on the table and serve. I felt he was under pressure and that pressure was built up by me,” Kamal said.

“This was the best table tennis campaign for India in the Olympics. Manika Batra reached round 3, I played round 3 for the first time. Sutirtha Mukherjee played round 2 and won in round 1 from a higher ranking player. Good and I am I am sure we will be a very strong team in the coming years,” he added.

When asked about the challenges of playing the Games against the backdrop of COVID-19 restrictions, Kamal said: “These Olympics were played in unprecedented times. The experience was really fantastic, I expected more difficulties regarding following the protocols and handling the restrictions, but we just got used to it over time. I’m really glad the Games happened.”